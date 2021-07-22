Sallah: Zulum boosts CJTF, hunters, vigilantes with N55m, food

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum yesterday ordered the release of N55 million, 5,500 bags of rice and 5,500 gallons of oil to the Civilian Joint Taskforce (CJTF), hunters and vigilantes for Sallah. Each of the CJTF officials, hunters and vigilantes in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) and Jere Local Government Area totalling 5,000 will receive cash, a bag of rice and a gallon of oil. Zulum, while addressing the leaders of the groups at Government House, said he was happy with their performances. The governor said: “I invited you to register my deepest appreciation to all of you for your enormous sacrifices and support to the military in securing the life and property of the people of Borno State.”

