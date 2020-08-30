Sally Mbanefo’s soaring pedigree

Call beautifully created Anambra-born Sally Mbanefo, a lady of excellence and you would exactly be stating the fact because excellence is one the qualities that defines who she truly is.

Having proven her capabilities in the banking world, she took the bigger stage when she was made the Director-General of the Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation, where her records are there to confirm how impactful her reign was.

Just like hot cake, the government of Anambra State, ably led by Governor Willie Obiano, requested her services and she was appointed as the Commissioner for Indigenous Artwork, Diaspora Affairs, Culture and Tourism.

As one whose target is to make a statement at whatever assignment she’s undergoing, Sally buried herself in the job such that she was completely off the social radar.

And it is sometimes said that more work is the gain of hard work. Having made the desired result available at her first assignment, the woman has since been redeployed into the Ministry of Solid Resources, Tertiary Education, Science & Technology, to make use of her magic wand to turn things around.

