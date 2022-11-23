SALMAT, 3 OTHERS VS ELECTORAL BODY: Court refuses to order INEC to resume voter registration

…says going by date of verdict, INEC’ll have just few days to 90 days before polls

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday declined to grant a request for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to resume the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR). The plea was part of the reliefs sought by four plaintiffs– AnajatSalmat, Earnest Stanley, Charles Okafor and SamuelOluwakemi– intheir suit against INEC.

They instituted the suit against the electoral umpire overitsdiscontinuanceof the CVR on July 31, 2022. The reliefs sought include: “a declaration that the defendant is expected pursuant to the provisions of Sections 76 (2), 77 (2), 116 (2), 117 (2), 132 (2) & (5) and 178 (2) & (5) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as well as Sections 9 (1), 9 (6), 10 (1) and 12 (1) of the Electoral Acts, 2022, to continue voters registration, update and revision of voters register till 90 days before the general election”.

Delivering judgment, Justice Inyang Ekwo reasoned that going by the date of the verdict, INEC would have had “just a few days away from 90 days before the general election”. The Judge, however, declared that INEC: “Is expectedpursuanttotheprovisions of Sections76(2), 77(2), 116(2), 117 (2), 132 (2) & (5) and 178 (2) and (5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) as well as Sections 9 (1), 9 (6), 10 (1) and 12 (1) of the Electoral Acts, 2022, to continue voters registration, update and revision of voters register until 90 days before the General Election billed to take place on February 25, and March 11, 2023”. Justice Ekwo added: “It is the constitutionalresponsibilityof the defendant (INEC) to make sure that everyprospective Nigerian voter who has shown desire to register to vote is not deprived of their civil right to register and participateinthe generalelection scheduled to take place on 25th February 2023 and 11th March 2023.”

The Judge further said: “This court is unable to grant relief number 3 of the plaintiffs because going by the date of this judgment, the defendant will have just a few days away from 90 days before the general election of 25th February 2023 and 11th March 2023.

“The case of the plaintiffs, herefore, succeeds on merit and I answer their sole question in the negative. I also answer the questions of the defendant as follows: ‘Question 1, partiallyinthepositive, and Question 2, in the positive’”. The plaintiffs had also prayed for: “A declaration that it is the constitutional responsibility of the defendant to make sure that every prospective Nigerian voter who has shown a desire to register to vote is not deprived of theircivilrighttoregisterand participate in the forthcoming general election.”

Consequently, they asked the court for: “An orderdirecting the defendant to resume immediately the registration of new voters, updating and revisionof theregister of voters until at least 90 days to the general election slatedto hold on 5th February2023 and11th March 2023.”

