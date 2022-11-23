News Top Stories

SALMAT, 3 OTHERS VS ELECTORAL BODY: Court refuses to order INEC to resume voter registration

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Comment(0)

…says going by date of verdict, INEC’ll have just few days to 90 days before polls

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday declined to grant a request for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to resume the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR). The plea was part of the reliefs sought by four plaintiffs– AnajatSalmat, Earnest Stanley, Charles Okafor and SamuelOluwakemi– intheir suit against INEC.

They instituted the suit against the electoral umpire overitsdiscontinuanceof the CVR on July 31, 2022. The reliefs sought include: “a declaration that the defendant is expected pursuant to the provisions of Sections 76 (2), 77 (2), 116 (2), 117 (2), 132 (2) & (5) and 178 (2) & (5) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as well as Sections 9 (1), 9 (6), 10 (1) and 12 (1) of the Electoral Acts, 2022, to continue voters registration, update and revision of voters register till 90 days before the general election”.

Delivering judgment, Justice Inyang Ekwo reasoned that going by the date of the verdict, INEC would have had “just a few days away from 90 days before the general election”. The Judge, however, declared that INEC: “Is expectedpursuanttotheprovisions of Sections76(2), 77(2), 116(2), 117 (2), 132 (2) & (5) and 178 (2) and (5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) as well as Sections 9 (1), 9 (6), 10 (1) and 12 (1) of the Electoral Acts, 2022, to continue voters registration, update and revision of voters register until 90 days before the General Election billed to take place on February 25, and March 11, 2023”. Justice Ekwo added: “It is the constitutionalresponsibilityof the defendant (INEC) to make sure that everyprospective Nigerian voter who has shown desire to register to vote is not deprived of their civil right to register and participateinthe generalelection scheduled to take place on 25th February 2023 and 11th March 2023.”

The Judge further said: “This court is unable to grant relief number 3 of the plaintiffs because going by the date of this judgment, the defendant will have just a few days away from 90 days before the general election of 25th February 2023 and 11th March 2023.

“The case of the plaintiffs, herefore, succeeds on merit and I answer their sole question in the negative. I also answer the questions of the defendant as follows: ‘Question 1, partiallyinthepositive, and Question 2, in the positive’”. The plaintiffs had also prayed for: “A declaration that it is the constitutional responsibility of the defendant to make sure that every prospective Nigerian voter who has shown a desire to register to vote is not deprived of theircivilrighttoregisterand participate in the forthcoming general election.”

Consequently, they asked the court for: “An orderdirecting the defendant to resume immediately the registration of new voters, updating and revisionof theregister of voters until at least 90 days to the general election slatedto hold on 5th February2023 and11th March 2023.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari, Osofisan, Ofeimun, others mourn as JP Clark dies at 85

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme and Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended condolences to the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo’s family on the passing of renowned writer and Emeritus Professor of Literature, John Pepper Clark-Bekederemo. The famous, awardwinning writer passed on in the early hours of yesterday October 13, 2020. “Prof. J. P. Clark has paddled on to the great beyond in comfort of his […]
News

FG’s extension of fuel subsidy huge blunder –CSJ

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, ABUJA

The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), Nigeria’s foremost public finance watchdog, has faulted the recent decision of the Federal Government to extend the subsidy on petrol for 18 months and the presentation of a N3 trillion bill by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to execute the programme.   Lead Director of CSJ, Eze Onyekpere, […]
News

Military: We seized foreign rice, PMS worth N26. 2m in one week

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday saidtroopsundertaking operations to check economic sabotage in the South-South, seized a total of 774 bags 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice worth over N24 million. This was even as the troops of Operation Delta Safe intercepted11,375litresof illegallyrefined products suspected to be premium motor spirit (PMS). Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica