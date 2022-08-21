Salon De parfum plans perfume adventure for loyal customers

Perfume is not just about smelling nice. It is art. There is prestige and beauty in Perfumes. Perfume is one of the essences of life. These are some of the beautiful words the CEO of Salon De parfum, Seinde Olushola, used to describe what perfume means to him.

At the Seinde Signature Experience studio in Lagos, Olushola took a few lifestyle journalists on a swift journey on how his passion for collecting exquisite Niche perfumes transformed into a career. Just like wine tasting experience, Seinde Signature Experience studio is one of a kind luxury setting for perfume lovers to feel array of fragrances before selecting. Salon De parfum is presently planning big for its second anniversary which is tagged “Scentiversary 2” coming up in the month of October, 2022.

According to Olushola, their first anniversary turned into a huge party with five International perfume influencers and they cannot do anything less for their second anniversary. “For our first anniversary, it was an unbelievable series of celebrations as we brought in to the country five important visitors in the month of October 2021 to Nigeria as part of the activities that celebrated the occasion. “That superlative anniversary culminated to a super party that was very well attended and hailed by everyone as topnotch.

“So not wanting to come down from that high/height of unbridled excitement, we have decided to celebrate the Scentiversary 2 in another way, but still on that elevated format too,” he said. For the ‘Scentiversary 2’ five lucky customers/clients/ perfume lovers/ collectors in the making, would be taken on an adventurous trip to both idyllic Istanbul, Turkey and fun London, United Kingdom for five awesome days to experience perfumes/ perfumery on a whole new level (totally upscale).

This trip would involve guests being hosted over these five exciting days by the brands themselves e.g Alghabra & Electimuss; taking them through their journey, exposing the meanings, inspirations and origins of their groundbreaking scents.

“You must buy at least a bottle or more of our classic ‘Alghabra’ fragrances whose home front is actually Istanbul and also from the eclectic Electimuss collections, which celebrates all the excellence, magnificence and triumphs of imperial Rome or you buy from Masque Milano, the quintessentially artistic niche brand from Milan inspired by the starry world of theatre.

At the end of every month from “August till December 2022″, a lucky winner will be announced at our monthly fragrance lovers meet up,” he noted.

