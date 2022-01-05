News

Salvador urges Buhari to fulfill promises to people living with disabilities

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The leader of Conscience Forum, a group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Moshood Salvador, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfill his election promises to people living with disabilities. Speaking at the forum’s meeting in Lagos, Salvador said persons living with disabilities are suffering as a result of exclusion by the government.

He advised the President to use the remaining 18 months of his administration to address their needs. “Our physically challenged people, they are very many here and Mr President also promised them and I would advise my president to advise all governors to promise use this remaining 18 months of office to give support to all these physically challenged people. “You will see people constructing houses without considering people using wheelchairs to get into the house. These are things we want the government to look into and make sure they consider all these good things for our people,” he said. Salvador also said Nigerians are clamouring for their votes to count during the 2023 general elections but there are unforeseen hands trying to discourage Mr President from signing the electoral law.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate approves refund of N148.14bn to five states

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for a refund of N148,141,969,161.24 to Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Osun and Ondo governments for projects executed on behalf of the Federal Government. The apex legislative chamber made the approval following the consideration of a report by the Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, presented by its […]
News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 1,131 fresh infections, eight new deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 1,131 fresh coronavirus cases across 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday. The number of new positive samples recorded on Wednesday indicated an increase of seven percent, compared to the 1,056 fresh COVID-19 cases confirmed on Tuesday. Lagos, the worst-hit state with coronavirus […]
News

2023: Ex-Speaker Bankole meets Abiodun behind closed-door

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole yesterday met with Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun behind closed-door. Bankole, who recently decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) arrived the Abiodun’s office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta around 4:12p.m. and the two leaders went into a closed-door meeting that lasted about two hours. Also […]

