Salvador urges Buhari to fulfill promises to people living with disabilities

The leader of Conscience Forum, a group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Moshood Salvador, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfill his election promises to people living with disabilities. Speaking at the forum’s meeting in Lagos, Salvador said persons living with disabilities are suffering as a result of exclusion by the government.

He advised the President to use the remaining 18 months of his administration to address their needs. “Our physically challenged people, they are very many here and Mr President also promised them and I would advise my president to advise all governors to promise use this remaining 18 months of office to give support to all these physically challenged people. “You will see people constructing houses without considering people using wheelchairs to get into the house. These are things we want the government to look into and make sure they consider all these good things for our people,” he said. Salvador also said Nigerians are clamouring for their votes to count during the 2023 general elections but there are unforeseen hands trying to discourage Mr President from signing the electoral law.

