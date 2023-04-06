Salvador: Why I worked for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election

Moshood Salvador is the candidate of Labour Party (LP) for Lagos West Senatorial District in the just concluded general election. In this interview, he speaks on the outcome of the polls and why his group, the Conscience Forum, endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of All Progressives Congress (APC) rather than Gbadebo Rhodes- Vivour of LP, among other issues.

Did you decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with your group before the general election?

No, I cannot decamp to APC. It cannot give me what I want for the youth and that is why I cannot de- camp. I am interested in helping the youth to become what they should be. So, having contributed to his victory, I want Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to pay serious attention to the youth.

Why did your group, the Con- science Forum, decide to support Governor Sanwo-Olu against the candidate of your party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour?

It is because Rhodes-Vivour disappointed the Conscience Forum by going out openly to campaign against its leader, Moshood Salvador and giving support to Segun Adewale, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Lagos- West senatorial election. The word, ethnic profiling, started from him. You can imagine Rhodes-Vivour going to an Igbo gathering with Adewale and telling them that he is the one he knows. He told them that Adewale was the man who can protect Igbo people in Lagos State.

It was actually what he said that made some people reason that they were planning to hijack the state from them. What is the interest of the Igbo? It is on video and nobody can deny that. He told them that Adewale is the man he could trust. That was how the ethnic profiling issue started until it got to a terrible state. Since he didn’t have an interest in my election, the Conscience Forum rejected him.

It is a group with over 350,000 members in Lagos State. Go and check the result of that election. If you check the difference between what we had and what APC had in the presidential election, you will see that it is the number of Con- science Forum in Lagos State that made the difference. Conscience Fo- rum contributed to Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the election. We have done our analysis.

Baba Ayo Adebanjo appealed to me after a terrible primary arrangement. They asked me to bring 100 delegates and Rhodes-Vivour should bring

100 delegates too; is that what the law says? We asked how a winner would emerge with that arrangement; they said they would add members of the state executive of the party. Is that what the law says?

The Electoral Act clearly states that delegates must emerge from the wards, at least one from each ward. The minimum number of delegates from Lagos State should be 225, and anything short of that is not in line with the law. I didn’t bother to fight it because Baba Adebanjo told me to forget it and take the senatorial ticket.

After taking the ticket, more than three Igbo men claimed the same ticket. They brought LP to me in carcass with no flesh, and they asked me to use Conscience Forum to give them the structure after that. Kayode Salako became the caretaker committee chairman and he said that Salvador has become the Asiwaju of LP and has taken the party to his house. I said that I only gave them a place to use as a secretariat and if they don’t want, they should take it away and they took it away. That was how I left them and they started reducing the strength of the party.

You said that you supported Governor Sanwo-Olu be- cause of the youth; can you elaborate on that?

About 90 per cent of Conscience Forum members are youths, I mean between the ages of 18 and 40, while those from 40 to 60 years make up 10 per cent. Having seen the type of person Rhodes-Vivour is; a man from Edo asked him to come to me and another group from overseas said they wanted to do something that would benefit the party and they wanted Rhodes-Vivour by my side, he cancelled the programme once that was mentioned. Since Rhodes-Vivour didn’t want us in the organisation of the party, we needed to make sure that he didn’t get to power.

For him to go to Chief Bode George to have an alliance with PDP showed that he didn’t have any re- gard for us. His running mate was threatening people around that she would lock them up because she is a deputy governorship candidate. They disqualified themselves; we cannot put Lagos State in the hands of mediocre, inexperienced people. He refused to go to the Oba of Lagos for support. He must have discour- aged Peter Obi from going to the Oba of Lagos too.

What can be done to ad- dress some of the issues that you just mentioned about Labour Party?

I am a member of the party and I am not ready to leave the party. I am ready to help the party but the members must be ready to help themselves. All the rubbish structure of the Labor Party must be changed. Can you imagine a ward assistant secretary calling me from Alimosho Local Government Area and telling me that she saw my posters in her ward without passing through her table?

She queried why I came to her LGA without seeing her. What kind of party is that? You are talking to your senatorial candidate in that manner. They don’t understand how a party is run. All those they put as members of care- taker committees in the state and the LGAs, do not have any idea about their duties. They need to be tutored.

Assessing the conduct of the general election and the call for the sack of the chairman of Independent National Electoral commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, what are your thoughts on that?

Talking about the sack of INEC chairman is not the solution, you need to get to the root of the problem. People always talk about punishment; what do you gain if you punish against what you have lost? It is getting what you lost that matters and not punishment. Take for example, what happened between Rhodes-Vivour and I. I acted with- out anybody sanctioning him. I just told the public what happened and they sympathised with me and re- acted. The reaction of the public affected his victory.

Don’t fight them, just act intelligently and smartly to defeat them. I don’t like the way the APC government is handling things. People are complaining that you cheated them and you don’t bother to prove to them, and you are talking about court, which court? Are we not in this country when you were arresting the judges?

So, nobody has confidence in the court. If the APC doesn’t act carefully, it will have serious problems on its hands. Agitation by youths can bring down this country, which is why I keep telling them to go and appeal to the youth. They should tell them that they made a mistake. If you don’t do that, those boys are in the digital age, we shouldn’t take them for granted.

Can you advise on what should be done to reform our electoral system?

They know it. They put the system in place and refused to implement it. What can anybody do? When you said that from all the polling units, you would transmit results electronically, you put it in the law, you put it in the guideline but at the point of implementation, you changed the process. What can anyone tell you? If you bring Jesus or Mohammed to be the INEC chairman in Nigeria, without implementation of the law, you are going nowhere. A president-elect has emerged in the person of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and he has also said that it is time for healing.

Do you have any advice for him to ensure that the unity he is proposing is actualised?

I am not in a position to advise him because I know that he knows better. He was part of the military healing process. He followed MKO Abiola and during the Ernest Shonekan era, he was part of it. He knows what to do, which is why he used the word ‘healing period.’ The word ‘healing’ that he is using was the advice that I gave to them in Lagos. I told them to stop saying they would build bridges or do that, that is where our money is. We are not talking about our money but about our lives; we are not talking about our money but our future. I advised them that instead, they should just tell the youth that those mistakes were made and nobody is above mistakes. Appeal to them, which is the meaning of healing. That is the political healing Asiwaju is talking about. I will advise him to start doing it and not wait for the court’s judgement. It is what will affect the court judgement because nobody believes in the court.

When the aggrieved see you appealing, they will embrace whatever olive branch that you offer. This one is more difficult than the primary elections or the main elections. It is tedious work, and the movement is different from the normal political movement because at the end of the day, you will see results. You have to do it alongside with court litigation of your opponents to the extent that it is your opponents who would sug- gest a unity government.

