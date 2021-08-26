Salvaging an ancient almamata from academic extinction

Mrs Helen Nnalue watched in disbelief as high elephant grasses battled for space in the large compound of her former school. The flashback of well built up hostels and refectory painted reminiscent imagery of how it was in the year 1977 when the Girls Secondary School Enugu-Ukwu in Njikoka local government area was established by the then military administration of old Anambra State. “I recall how it used to be when the regulator would sound the rising bell and everyone would jump down from their beds and head for morning prayers and from that moment the day has started,” she said.

Nnalue could go on and on recalling nostalgic memories of old school days, the sad ones and the great ones with relish. But 44 years later the Girls Secondary School Enugu-Ukwu now Ide Secondary School has become a shadow of its old self with collapsed buildings, fallen roofs, buildings overgrown by trees and grasses as well as a complete breakdown of basic infrastructure. The school is no longer a secondary school meant for girls, it is now a mixed school for both boys and girls. Behind St Theresa’s Catholic Church Enugu-Ukwu is a primary school that has survived the avalanche of weather and human challenges and has remained relevant irrespective of its sorry state.

The Arinze Primary School has produced men and women that today have become standard-bearers of their communities, captains of industries and top political office holders However, the school has become a recluse of itself where the football field has been converted to a place for grazing of sheep and goats.

Some parts of the school fence have collapsed hence exposing the school to Insecurity and teaching aides and instructional materials are at the mercy of village urchins who have been having a field day looting school property and converting the area to an Indian Hemp buck. Pa Desmond Okolo aged 74 years told this reporter that the primary school used to be a place for Public Assembly in those days and even wedding receptions took place in the long class rooms as it were but it is not to be anymore.

His lamentations over the fate of Arinze Primary School and the frustrations of Mrs Helen Nnalue could only draw the attention of Hon Dozie Nwankwo who represents Anaocha- Dunukofia-Njikoka Federal Constituency. About three months ago the authorities of the two schools made spirited presentations to him on the need to give the schools a facelift which he accepted and just last week the schools rolled out their festive drums in celebration of a mission accomplished.

At the Arinze Primary School, the pupils, authorities and the Enugu- Ukwu Community witnessed the commissioning of a well built six classroom block fully equipped with basic school infrastructure. According to the Head Mistress of the school Mrs Nwakelu Scholartica, “I am particularly happy that this happened while I am in charge here and it would be to my credit that it was under me that the school achieved this.

“We have been exposed to so many challenges and the issue of a comfortable environment for teaching and learning is one of them and today that burden is off our shoulders and we thank the lawmaker for that.” He has also promised to do more for us subsequently and we believe him because he has never failed us or in his promise. Ide Secondary School also had its share of the bounties of Dozie Nwankwo when the new classrooms were commissioned. The Traditional Ruler of Enugu-Ukwu Community Igwe Sir Ralph Ekpe who commissioned the two projects described them as something that would outlive both those at the occasion and generations to come.

“We are all here to celebrate populist leadership and representation and these projects would outlive all of us and this to come. If our politicians and those in power were doing this in the past it would not have been like this but it is still morning yet on creation day and we are happy about this development,” he said.

The duo of Ide of Enugu-Ukwu and Chairman Njikoka local government area Chief George Ozoh noted that governance is about the people and their welfare. “This has gone a long way to supplement the role of the local government system in socio-economic development of the rural areas and we shall continue to support and interface with the lawmaker in bringing governance to the grassroots. Prof. Chukwuma Nwafa and Prof Mike Nwafor expressed delight in the contributions of the lawmaker to educational development of the community.

“Education is a liberator and it is the only means by which our future is secured and we in the academia are emboldened by this development and it also gives our younger generation the much needed impetus to mentor our children into becoming functional members of the society,” they said.

In her address the Principal of Ide Secondary School who incidentally is a daughter of the community Mrs Uju Obuma said. “The current situation in the country needs students to acquire skills to be self Independent and self employed and while we thank our representative Dozie Nwankwo for what he has done, we appeal to him to help us out up a skill acquisition centre.

The new building would help to that effect when our students are graduating not only will they graduate with good results and knowledge but also with skills, she said. The lawmaker while speaking with reporters explained that he has transcended from the yearly medical mission to educational development adding that he has attracted a campus of Federal College Of Agriculture Isiagu to his Constituency in Enugu-Ukwu adding that soon it would be upgraded to a full and Independent Col-lege of its own.

“The project would cost over N4 billion when it takes off fully and efforts are in top gear to actualize this and this would not only provide job opportunities for the people but also offer admission to not only people from his Constituency but to all parts of Igbo land. Nwankwo further explained that in the year 2020 appropriation over N1.billion projects were attracted by him for his Constituency adding that the classroom building project is ongoing at Adazinnukwu, Abagana, Ichida, Nimo, Obeledu and Ukpo in Dunukofia local government area.

“This is through the Sustainable Development Goal project and more are in the pipeline and I wish to assure you and the people that I represent that before the end of these four year tenure all these projects and more would have been completed. “The younger generation appears to have that sense of a guaranteed future as was typified by the outgoing Senior Prefect of Ide Secondary Schoolmaster, Eze Miracle Chiemelie, said despite the economic situation in the country, we the upcoming generation are sure that we have men and women who are out there to make sure that our dreams come true,” he said.

