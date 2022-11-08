Salvaging education sector through CSR

INITIATIVE F

or the past 11 consecutive years, Seplat Energy, under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, the SEPLAT PEARLs Quiz, has invested massively in the human capital development of secondary school students in its host communities and states

Efforts by the government and critical stakeholders to transform the education sector and promote the development and delivery of qualitative education in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG4), especially among secondary school students have continued to receive a boost. The initiative by Seplat Energy, under the auspices of the SEPLAT PEARLs (Promoting Exceptional and Respectable Leaders) Quiz Initiative, is an annual competition for secondary schools, has kicked off 11 years ago across the oil company’s three host states of Delta, Edo and Imo, respectively. The competition, which entered its 11th edition, this year, is said to align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal four (4) to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.” So far, the annual programme since its inception has impacted over 51,955 students across over 10,391 schools in the states. Part of its aims is to ensure inclusive and equitable life-long learning opportunities for all, as well as to enhance academic performance and reward excellence in the company’s host communities/states in particular and the country in general. Since it was instituted, the PEARLs Quiz educational empowerment initiative has continued to touch many lives and shape the future of Nigerian youths, as the firm focuses consistently on the development of education, health and economic empowerment of the citizenry as its corporate social responsibility areas. The flagship initiative is said to be strategically complemented by the Seplat Teachers’ Empowerment Programme (STEP) and the company’s scholarship awards, while in the health sector SEPLAT has pioneered and sponsoring the much sought-after “Eyes Can See Initiative and Health Infrastructure Development” in the host communities. According to the organisers, the annual quiz competition, which is open to secondary schools in rural and urban communities, is kicked-off with the school stage, where the school representatives emerged for the next stages and to the senatorial zones, and finally to the inter-state grand finale, where the overall winners would emerge. Based on the approved school curricula, the first three top schools in the competition are rewarded with various amount of money for school project funding, ranging from N2 million N5 million to N10 million for the third, second and first position, respectively; while the students of the winning school receive scholarships valued at N100,000 each; and the second received N75,000, and the thirdposition school winners went home with N50,000 each. Describing the programme as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the oil company, the organisers hinted that private sector plays a crucial role in the overall development of host communities and indeed the larger society through developmental interventions, such as infrastructural development and job creation, as well as to positively influence people’s well-being. “Hence, Corporate Social Responsibility should consider the economic, environmental and social implications of business activities, and must be responsible in their actions to the society that has allowed them to operate. “Much like individual citizens, organisations must be good corporate citizens, especially with the impact of COVID-19, Black Lives Matter, among others, which is fast waning. It is becoming a widely held fact that structuring activities in a sustainable manner along the entire value chain not only contributes to the well-being of the organisation’s financial stability and competitiveness, but also of the larger society and the environment,” they noted. Arguably, the organisers stated that since the government alone could not bring about sustainable development in society, the private sector needs to be actively involved in the development of society through well-articulated CSR contributions. Towards this end, SEPLAT PEARLS Quiz programme, a joint venture with its operating partners, the NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL), is said to be implemented with the unswerving support of the Ministries of Education in Delta and Edo states. Seplat Energy has consistently shown its unwavering dedication to the long-term infrastructure improvement of the communities where it operates, as well as to the improvement of the human and intellectual potential of the people, and hence specifically invested in this CSR initiative to improve the education sector. Meanwhile, the grand finale of this year’s edition, which took place in Benin, Edo State was attended by top government officials, traditional rulers, communities leaders from both states, management of the NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL), staff, management and board members of SEPLAT Energy, as well as teachers and students from various secondary schools in Edo and Delta states, among other dignitaries. At the end of the competition, Green Park Academy, Edo State, which led the pack of the 130 participating schools as the overall winner, received the star prize of N10 million for a project award, and N100,000 scholarship for each of its three participating students. Deeper Life High School, Warri, Delta State; and the University of Benin Demonstration Secondary School that emerged the first and second runner up, respectively, received N5 million for project award and N75,000 scholarship each for the three students; and the UNIBEN Demonstration Secondary School, which came third, received N3 million for

project and N50,000 scholarship for each of the three participating students. Meanwhile, for this year’s edition of the competition, a total of N18.675 million was spent by the oil company as cash prize for the three winning schools and their nine participating students. Commending Seplat Energy for the initiative, the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, stated that the initiative has gone a long way in encouraging students to take their studies seriously, while stating that the exercise had also brought students from Edo and Delta states to square up in the educative contest in a friendly atmosphere. The governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Education, Augustine Oghoro, added that “undoubtedly, they will all mix and chart new friendships, know themselves better and deepen the bond of excellence, unity and love among people from the two states.” He, therefore, appealed to other corporate organisations to emulate Seplat Energy by identifying with their host communities in their development drive, saying: “There should be increased conscious efforts at impacting positively on the lives of the people.” “The government cannot do it alone, therefore partnership with the private sector is essential to ensure that sustainable development permeates every sector of our national life,” the governor added. Also, lauding the company for its commitment to education and national development, the Edo State Education Commissioner, Dr. Joan Oviawe, on behalf of the state government, praised Seplat Energy and its CSR team, saying the firm’s educational projects are in line with the vision of Edo State government for education. She, therefore, added that the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) also remains a laudable initiative for the promotion of quality education in the affected states, where the oil company operates. However, the Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Seplat Energy, Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, reiterated that the initiative, which is open to all secondary schools in Delta and Edo states, is tailored towards improving academic standards in Seplat’s host communities and states. The Director, who was represented by the company’s Base Manager, Western Assets, Mr. Emmanuel Otokhine, stated that the programme is also aimed at rekindling the spirit of academic excellence and healthy competition in the youth by motivating, encouraging and rewarding the scholarship and teamwork spirit in their young minds. Similarly, the Managing Director, Western Asset of Seplat Energy, Ayodele Olatunde, in his remarks, expressed excitement over the initiative, stating that the competition had to a large extent, encouraged academic excellence and motivated hard work among the students and schools. The programme, he added, serves as an avenue for the company to plough back into the society through its investments to building future leaders. Seplat Energy Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Samson Ezugworie, who on his part restated that the company is committed to improving academic outcomes in its host communities, further explained that the Seplat JV PEARLs Quiz had so far made progressive impact on about 51,955 students since it was introduced 11 years ago. “The initiative has assisted the winning schools to develop legacy projects, including language laboratories, computer laboratories, libraries, school buses, classroom blocks, and other essential infrastructure projects, while enrollment in the winning schools has significantly increased,” Ezugworie noted. Seplat PEARLs Quiz, the organisers stated is being implemented in two stages – the test stage and the competition stage, saying in the test stage, all the participating schools are expected to take an online test that qualifies them for the headto- head competition, which determines the champions; while all qualified schools in the test stage receive Seplatbranded laptop bags, exercise books, and other prizes.

