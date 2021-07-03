Salvation Army pledges to continue humanitarian activities in Nigeria

The National Leader of the Salvation Army in Nigeria, Colonel Victor Leslie has said that the church is determined to expand its outreach and humanitarian response in the country. He said the church is manifested in many ways ranging from education to health, evangelism to empowerment. Speaking at a press conference to unveil the centennial logo of the church in Nigeria in Lagos, Leslie said in the last 100 years, they had reached out to Nigerians in the rural areas, as well as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in 19 states of the federation and the FCT.

“Today the work of Salvation Army in Nigeria is manifested in many ways, ranging from training programmes, food and clothing distribution, COVID-19 relief in local government areas and IDP camps, women and family development programmes and anti-human trafficking prevention and recovery of ministry.

“In living and sharing the Christian Gospel, we offer a lasting display of the love behind our beliefs. In the next few years, we will also expand our education. We believe in development, so we are adding nursery, primary and secondary schools, and a university. ‘Enhancing education, empowerment of youth, socially and economically, will be a priority through active partnership with NGOs, businesses and government bodies. Together we can do more. You can trust us to prudently manage our resources with integrity, responsibility, accountability and transparency,” he said.

According to Leslie, the church is ready to offer transformative change, care for the physical and spiritual needs of the people. “We begin this next 100 years by recommitting to our core values of respect, excellence, spirituality, unity and compassion that define us. “We believe that in our society, leaders can work together in unity and faith, for peace and progress in overcoming the challenges facing the nation. Join us on this journey of hope, health, healing and harmony helping the most vulnerable cope with their lives, with opportunity for the more affluent to add value to their existence.”

Like this: Like Loading...