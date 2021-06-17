News

Samantha McGregor Connecting the Dots and Enhancing Lives through the Business of Digital Entrepreneurship

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Some people venture into business because they have been lied to that owning and running your own business makes you unaccountable to anyone. The illusion of financial and moral freedom has made many young people dive into entrepreneurship. Since I am my boss, many have quipped, I am not accountable to anyone.
But the reality of business is the direct opposite. Accountability – financial and moral – is a significant key to unlocking sustainable success in business. A business cannot thrive – and survive the hard times – if there is no accountability, says Samantha McGregor.
Samantha is a digital and email marketing strategist. She helps many new businesses run by women of color and those from minority backgrounds leverage email marketing. With Samantha’s vast experience working with big start-ups in Canada, she delved into consulting in 2019. Her wealth of experience working with big brands informed her opinion on the importance of accountability in business.
Samantha argues that when she works with top brands, helping them create email marketing strategies that increase sales, she is awed by how much accountability these companies have. They don’t leave anything to chance, she says. Every penny is accounted for.
Samantha has been an advocate for giving women of color and those from minority backgrounds a strong voice in the business space. Samantha opines that one of the ways new businesses can compete with top brands is to take accountability seriously. And not just financial accountability, but moral and social accountability.
For Samantha, moral and social accountability is at the heart of Inclusiveness. When businesses are morally and socially accountable, they see Inclusiveness in the workplace as a must and not an option.
“Inclusiveness transcends just having a few people of colour in your organization. It involves being accountable to your conscience and to the world at large.”
Samantha McGregor is a data-nerd. She loves working with data and believes that the right data help make decision-making easy.
“The level of accountability that a firm has reflects on its goals and vision. There is no way a business whose moral and social values are right won’t have impeccable accountability,” Samantha says.
When asked if businesses can grow if there is no accountability but a great culture, goal, and vision, Samantha’s response was simple. She said, “There is no successful company culture and goal and vision and whatever it is that is devoid of accountability. Whether it is financial or moral. If people don’t feel they are accountable to anyone, they’ll act however they like.”
The niggling question, though, is, who are business owners accountable to? Who are the moral and financial judges?
To this, Samantha said, “the financial judges are the heads of departments and financial heads. These people, it is believed, are more knowledgeable and upright. Also, if there is a system that encourages transparency, then it makes accountability easy.
“For moral judges,” Samantha continued, “a person’s conscience should be enough. But because I am well aware of how unstable relying on people’s conscience as a guiding compass to be morally accountable, I will suggest another way. A business that wants to thrive must have moral values. These values, if set from a good place, will help everyone make better moral decisions.”
Samantha also said that the conversation of inclusivity in the workplace should be both racial and intellectual. She added that a morally accountable organization would seek ways to include people of color, women, and minority backgrounds in the workplace.
To follow Samantha McGregor’s journey and get first-hand info, check her pages on Instagram, Facebook, and Website today!

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Report: Obaseki to declare for PDP in Benin on Friday

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta,

*As party shifts Edo primaries to Tuesday The long awaited formal defection of Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is set to place Friday at the party’s Secretariat in Benin, the state capital. Leaders and supporters of the PDP had thronged the Secretariat on the busy First East Circular […]
News Top Stories

James Bond actor, Sir Sean Connery, dies aged 90

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90, his family has said. The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers, reports the BBC. Sir Sean died overnight in his sleep, […]
News

Fuel price hike: Make life comfortable for Nigerians Onaiyekan, Kaigama

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…ask govt to have mercy on the poor Following the recent increase in petrol pump price and electricity tariff, Catholic clerics have appealed to the Federal Government to rethink its decision and make life more comfortable for Nigerians who were already finding it difficult to survive. The appeal came at a Maiden General Assembly by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica