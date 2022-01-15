SaMBA condemns killing of 13 people in Southern Gombe by herdsmen

The Southern and Middle Belt Alliance (SaMBA), yesterday, condemned the killing of 13 people in some communities in Tal, Banganje and Kalmai Districts, Billiri LGA, Southern Gombe State by suspected Fulani herdsmen. In a statement signed by its spokesman, Rwang Pam Jnr, SaMBA berated Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State for being silent over the dastardly and condemnable act.

The aggrieved group therefore, accused Governor Yahaya of non-chalance and disdain towards the loss of innocent lives of those he swore to protect. It also expressed serious concern that security agencies failed to arrest the perpetrators of the killings in Southern Gombe, describing the situation as a clear sign of the Governor’s non-chalance. Consequently, SaMBA appealed to the conscience of members of the securi-ty agencies to fish out the killer-herdsmen in the area.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the killings in Southern Gombe by suspected Fulani herdsmen these past three weeks and the deafening silence from the Executive Governor of the state, Inuwa Yahaya. “As the governor is aware, these attacks occurred just one week after an Intelligence Report by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence (NSDC) was leaked to the public, that Fulani herdsmen had a secret meeting within Yamaltu terrain in Yamaltu -Deba Local Area and shared kola nut among themselves in preparation for the attack on the aforementioned locations in Billiri Local Government Area. “Following this leak, Samuel Wabulari, the Gombe State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, quickly denied the viral memo which suggested that Fulani herders had prepared to launch an attack on Billiri Local Government Area.”

