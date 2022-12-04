SaMBA disowns Dogara, NLCF on endorsement of Atiku

Says Middle Belt, solidly behind Obi’s candidacy

A group of northern leaders under the aegis of the Southern and Middle – Belt Alliance (SaMBA) has disowned the former Speaker of the House Representative, Yakubu Dogara over his purported endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for the 2023 presidential election.

The Northern Leaders Consultative Forum, a body linked to Dogara, had on Friday, adopted Atiku as the consensus candidate of both Muslims and Christians in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, describing it as the best option.

In a swift reaction yesterday, SAMBA said the endorsement cannot hold water, as Dogara and the Northern Leaders Consultative Forum (NLCF) were on a self serving and selfish mission.

Spokesman of SaMBA, Prince Rwang Pam (Jnr) described the NLCF as “a toothless platform” made up of some politicians who had benefited and still benefiting from the old order.

According to Pam, it was surprising that Dogara and his group could endorse Atiku without considering whether millions of Middle Belt and northern Christians had benefitted from his politics and presence in government in previous years.

According to SaMBA, Dogara has, by this action, lost favour amongst his Middle Belt family as his group does not remotely or substantially represent the interest of people of the Middle Belt region.

Apparently venting its grievances against Atiku, the group said that: “It is on record that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who declined to speak publicly against the gruesome murder of Deborah Yakubu in Sokoto will not defend the interest of Middlebelters and Christians living in the north. Atiku, who had been vice president between 1999-2007 belongs to the old order. He will not be able to restructure Nigeria to satisfy the yearning of Nigerians.

“Therefore, the endorsement of the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by this group cannot stand and will not stand. Their lame excuse that the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi does not have a structure is false. Progressive Nigerians are the structures and Middlebelters remain solidly in support of Mr Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.”

