News

SaMBA rejects Malami’s call to declare state of emergency in Anambra

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Southern and Middle-Belt Alliance (SaMBA) has rejected suggestions by the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami that the Federal Government might declare a state of emergency in Anambra state for the conduct of November 6 governorship elections.

SaMBA in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday evening, wondered why Malami would threaten to declare a state of emergency in Anambra while ignoring the northern states of Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto and Niger States where a “festival of Killings are going on.”

The statement which was signed by its spokesman, Prince Rwang Pam Jnr. said that Malami should not forget that despite the killings in the North-east, Northwest and the North-central, elections were conducted in those states without declaration of a state of emergency. SaMBA said, “Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami that a state of emergency may be declared in Anambra for the conduct of the November 6, 2021 governorship election in the state.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Suspended Nasarawa LG chairmen plead guilty of insubordination

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

The suspended Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa state, Hon. Mohammed Sani Otto and the Deputy Chairman of Karu Local Government Area, Lawal Karshi, yesterday pleaded guilty to charges of insubordination leveled against them by the state House of Assembly. The two officials, who appeared before an adhoc committee set up by the […]
News

Akeredolu to Jegede: Wait till 2032 to become Ondo gov

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State yesterday came hard on standard-bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede, saying he was not yet ripe for the exalted post of the state’s chief executive, urging him to shelve hisgovernorshipambition untill 2032.   According to Akeredolu, who is seeking re-election under the All Progressives Congress (APC), […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Secondus: Nigeria needs leaders with direction

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said Nigeria is without direction and needs God’s intervention. Speaking on Saturday in Uyo during the commissioning of the new PDP State Secretariat,   Secondus in his goodwill message, said the country was in need of truthful, honest and trusted leaders, and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica