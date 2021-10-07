SaMBA rejects Malami’s call to declare state of emergency in Anambra

The Southern and Middle-Belt Alliance (SaMBA) has rejected suggestions by the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami that the Federal Government might declare a state of emergency in Anambra state for the conduct of November 6 governorship elections.

SaMBA in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday evening, wondered why Malami would threaten to declare a state of emergency in Anambra while ignoring the northern states of Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto and Niger States where a “festival of Killings are going on.”

The statement which was signed by its spokesman, Prince Rwang Pam Jnr. said that Malami should not forget that despite the killings in the North-east, Northwest and the North-central, elections were conducted in those states without declaration of a state of emergency. SaMBA said, “Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami that a state of emergency may be declared in Anambra for the conduct of the November 6, 2021 governorship election in the state.”

