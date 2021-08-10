Sambawa thumbs up Nigeria’s performance in Tokyo

Former Minister of Sports and Social development, Saidu Samaila Sambawa believes that in Sunday Dare, the federal government has found the most capable individual, with the capacity to curb youth restiveness through sports.

Speaking from his base in the United States of America, Sambawa praised the Oyo-state born administrator for achieving so much in just under two years and advised the Federal Government to support the Youth and sports Ministry In their grassroot development drive as he believes sports is the best tool to curb insecurity and social unrest in Nigeria.

The Kebbi State-born politician will be remembered for his sports development policies and many laudable steps he took in trying to reposition Nigeria sports even though his tenure ended abruptly when he sought the permission of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo to step down and pursue his ambition of becoming the executive Governor of Kebbi State. “I am a big fan of Sunday Dare and I have done my little from afar, to support his success story.

I like the way he started and I am happy with every step he has taken so far. If not for the ten athletes that were disqualified during the games, I was very confident that Team Nigeria would have won at least five medals at the Tokyo Olympics.”

“Despite the setbacks, I want to commend the athletes and the ministry for rising to the challenge and returning home with a Silver and a Bronze medal from Tokyo. That is our best achievement in a long while”

