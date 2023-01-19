Same-Faith Candidacy: Court strikes out suit against Tinubu

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday dismissed a suit seeking disqualification of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the nomination of a Muslim-Muslim candidacy for the 2023 presidential election. The suit instituted by an Abuja based legal practitioner, Osigwe Ahmed Momoh was thrown out by the judge on ground of lack of locus standi by the plaintiff. Trial Judge, Justice A.R Mohammed held that the lawyer, having not been a member of APC and having not participated in the process that produced Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, cannot query them over the nominations.

The legal practitioner had in the suit prayed the Court for an order nullifying the candidature of APC and Tinubu from participating in the presidential election on the ground that the nom-ination of Muslim-Muslim candidacy is unconstitutional and against the spirit and letters of sections 14, 15 and 224 of the 1999 Constitution. Specifically, the lawyer, who claimed to be an apostle of the rule of law and social justice, argued that a Muslim-Muslim candidacy runs counter to the spirit of national cohesion, integration and unity.

He asked the court for an order of perpetual injunction to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from publishing the name of APC and its presidential candidate for the purpose of the election. In his affidavit in support of the suit, the plaintiff claimed: “I am a legal practitioner, an apostle of the rule of law, an adherent of constitutionalism, social justice crusader and defender of rights of all citizens, to live in unity and peace. “The 1st defendant (APC) is a major political party and the ruling party at the national level and is expected at all times to adhere to the constitutional principles governing the country.

“The 2nd defendant (Tinubu) is the presidential candidate of the 1st defendant having been nominated by the political party and 3rd defendant (INEC) is the statutory body vested with powers to conduct elections for the federation in Nigeria. “I know as a fact that upon the conclusion of the primaries of the 1st defendant, the 2nd defendant had been nominated as its presidential candidate for the presidential election in 2023. “I know as a fact that the 2nd defendant is a staunch adherent and practitioner of the Islamic religion. “Upon its emergence as a candidate of the 1st defendant, the 2nd defendant has now nominated Sen. Kashim Shettima as its running mate and vicepresidential candidate for the said election. “The said Kashim Shettima himself is also a staunch adherent of the Islamic faith.

“I know as a fact that the 1st and 2nd defendants have a duty in nominating a joint ticket for the presidential and vice-presidential candidate, they owe a constitutional duty, to uphold the principles of social justice, equity, national cohesion and unity of Nigeria. “I know as a fact that the nomination of Muslims as presidential and vice-presidential candidate, in a country with diverse religious inclinations, runs counter to the spirit of national cohesion, integration and unity.” However, in his judgment, Justice Mohammed disagreed with the plaintiff on the legal right to institute the case and subsequently dismissed it in its entirety. Justice Mohammed while upholding the preliminary objection of APC and Tinubu, however, did not award any cost against the plaintiff.

