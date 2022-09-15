Same faith candidacy plot to Islamize Nigeria –Anglican Primate

The Primate Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Rev Henry Ndukuba insists the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s same faith candidacy for the 2023 presidential election is geared towards Islamizing Nigeria. The cleric, who spoke at the Standing Committee of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, warned that allowing the same-faith ticket could lead to religious and social discrimination as well as open public enforcement of the Sharia Law in some parts of Nigeria. Ndukuba asked Nigerians to reject the move using their votes during the election.

He said: “Nigeria as we know it will cease to exist, and those who say that it does not matter must be prepared to fight the terrorists who would want to take it beyond your so-called civilized understanding. We must get it clear that because of religious and ideological differences, we may be using the same words and terminology but our understanding and perceptions are never the same.

“The activities for the general election are picking up. There is a need for strengthening and striating out internal democracy in the parties. The more worrisome is the insensitivity and display of impunity by political leaders, especially in the two prominent parties. “A situation where the ruling party APC is not considerate to the religious sensitivities of the citizens of this nation is to deliberately hurt a cross-section of citizens. For the Christians, it is an affront that shows that what is most feared is being done.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...