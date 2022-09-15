News Top Stories

Same faith candidacy plot to Islamize Nigeria –Anglican Primate

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

The Primate Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Rev Henry Ndukuba insists the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s same faith candidacy for the 2023 presidential election is geared towards Islamizing Nigeria. The cleric, who spoke at the Standing Committee of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, warned that allowing the same-faith ticket could lead to religious and social discrimination as well as open public enforcement of the Sharia Law in some parts of Nigeria. Ndukuba asked Nigerians to reject the move using their votes during the election.

He said: “Nigeria as we know it will cease to exist, and those who say that it does not matter must be prepared to fight the terrorists who would want to take it beyond your so-called civilized understanding. We must get it clear that because of religious and ideological differences, we may be using the same words and terminology but our understanding and perceptions are never the same.

“The activities for the general election are picking up. There is a need for strengthening and striating out internal democracy in the parties. The more worrisome is the insensitivity and display of impunity by political leaders, especially in the two prominent parties. “A situation where the ruling party APC is not considerate to the religious sensitivities of the citizens of this nation is to deliberately hurt a cross-section of citizens. For the Christians, it is an affront that shows that what is most feared is being done.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abia 2023: I’ll drive transformation on two pillars if elected gov–Ogah

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Dr. Uchechukwu Samson Ogah, yesterday declared his intention to govern Abia State, saying his government would be anchored on two pillars of faith and social transformation. He said at the All Progressive Congress (APC) Secretariat, Umuahia that his experience and track record of service in the public and […]
News

2023: Gov Zulum will respect zoning –Bulama

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governorship candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in Borno State, Arc. Waziri Bulama has dissociated the governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulumu from any presidential ambition. According to Bulama, who was the Deputy Director General (Coordination) of the APC Presidential Campaign […]
News

Minister wants budgetary allocation to agric, others

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Disturbed over the crippling effects of malnutrition on Nigerians especially children under the age of five, Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has stressed the need to give priority to the budgetary allocations to agriculture and food security in the country. Tallen spoke during a press conference organised by Action Against Hunger to mark […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica