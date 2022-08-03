News

Same Faith Candidacy: We’ll be equitable, just to all Nigerians –Shettima

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima, has assured Nigerians that, when elected, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s administration would be just, fair and inclusive to all Nigerians, irrespective of tribal, religious and political affiliations. Shettima stated this yesterday at the one year memorial service for Dr Emmanuel Abiodun, father of the Governor of Ogun State, held at the St James (Church of Nigeria), Anglican Communication, Iperu-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area, Ogun State.

He said: “We need to build a new nation because the hope of the black man is on Nigeria. The onus is on us to secure the future of our children yet unborn. I want to assure Nigerians that we are going to be just and fair to all. We are going to be all inclusive, because no society can survive on injustice. Ours will be all-encompassing, all-embracing government.

“We will build a country of our dreams where people are judged by their character irrespective of their political affiliations, religious persuasions, sectional or tribal ground.” He commended the South-western part of the country for being a bastion of religious tolerance and generosity, where people are judged by the content of their character, competence and ability; calling on other parts of the country to emulate such for peaceful coexistence and development. In his remarks, Governor Dapo Abiodun called on Nigerians to continue to pray to God to see the nation through these difficult and trying times. “I want to ask that we continue to pray that God Almighty see us through this time.

These are really difficult times in the history of the nation called Nigeria. We are seeing things that we’ve never seen before, and in no time, God will see us through. We are the people God has treated wonderfully and He fortified us with lots of endurance and by his grace, we will rise to the top,” he submitted. In his sermon, the Bishop of Remo Diocese, Anglican Communion, the Most Rev Olusina Fape, called on Nigerian leaders to live impactful lives that people will remember after their demise. In his message, “Do this in Remembrance of Me” taken from Luke 22:19,Fape reminded the leaders that no amount of wealth would speak well of them, except the good work they did while in the saddle of leadership. “There are leaders who were in government yesterday that could have made Nigeria better today, but they failed.

I want them to know that we will remember them whether they did well or not,” he said. The clergyman chided the nation’s leaders for embezzling the commonwealth of the people even when it is not useful to them, calling on them to have a change of heart as there is always retribution at the end of the day.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

nngx
News Top Stories

Infractions: NGX fines Mutual Benefits, Lasaco, others N325.7m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Niger, Universal, Prestige listed   Trading in Royal Exchange, Niger Insurance’s shares suspended   Sunday Ojeme and Chris Ugwu For failing to adhere to regulatory rules and regulations instituted by the stock market regulator, at least seven underwriting firms have been fined a total of N325.7 million between 2020 and 2021, according to the latest […]
News

2023 Presidency: Igbo groups threaten PDP with litigation, slam Atiku, Tinubu

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

Two major Igbo socio-cultural groups, the Igbo Leadership Development Foundation (ILDF) and New Generation Leadership Development Foundation (NGLDF) on Friday warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to respect its constitutional provisions on power rotation between the North and South, to avoid the burden of endless litigations. The groups, which also called the former Governor of […]
News

UN chief to meet ex-Boko Haram militants in Borno

Posted on Author Reporter

  UN Secretary General António Guterres has arrived in the north-eastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri on the third and final leg of his tour of West Africa. Guterres was initially scheduled to travel to the town of Banki, near the Cameroonian border, to meet victims of the Boko Haram insurgency to highlight the humanitarian crisis […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica