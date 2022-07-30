Same faith ticket: APC harbours anti- Christian agenda–Babachir

Christians in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North have unanimously rejected the Muslim-Muslim presidential and vice-presidential candidates’ ticket of the party, and said that it was orchestrated to further marginalise them from national political leadership. Speakers at a summit in Abuja on Friday decried alleged educational, economic and political exclusion of the Northern Nigerian Christians by Muslims over the years. Former Secretary of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, who chaired the summit, said the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket has been a long term political strategy and not a one-off decision. Lawal accused the ruling party of harbouring anti-Christian agenda, noting that the APC has completely eliminated Northern Christians from its National Working Committee (NWC) and the National Executive Committee (NEC). He regretted that “all our protests as party members have been completely ignored by the party leadership.

“But as members of the APC, we have the right to continue to express our indignation at these happenings and we will not give up until justice is done.” The former SGF enumerated the “series of marginalization” Northern Christians suffered at the hand of Northern Muslims in the areas of education and employment opportunities, adding that the Muslim-Muslim ticket was a continuation of such marginalisation. According to him, the talk of competence as the reason for the choice of the Muslim vice presidential candidate is diversionary.

“This is a calculated anti-Christian exclusion agenda that is being implemented. “We see this ticket as an assent to the current and continuing educational, economic and political marginalization of the Northern Nigerian Christians. “Therefore, we view this Muslim-Muslim ticket as an extension of this practice of exclusion from the uppermost level of government,” he said. A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who was a guest speaker, said that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, made a fatal error of judgement by adopting Muslim-Muslim ticket. Dogara stated that the adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket is capable of leading Nigeria to disintegration

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...