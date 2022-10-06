Same Faith Ticket: Catholics Church is non partisan but I won’t vote APC –Cardinal Onaiyekan

The Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has said that he will not be voting for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, because of the party’s decision to fly a same faith ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections. He made this known while delivering a talk yesterday titled: “The Church as an Agent of Dialogue and Reconciliation in Our Community in Quest of a Just and Peaceful Social Order”, at the ongoing First Synod of the Catholic Diocese of Osogbo at St. Kizito Pastoral Centre, Ede, Osun State.

The Cardinal said the ruling APC would have to accept responsibility for the decision they have taken, stressing that the Catholic Church is not partisan. Onaiyekan said his decision not to vote APC was personal and stressed that every Christian, like other Nigerians, would have to make their own decision on the political party to vote for. According to him the Catholic Church would not direct members to vote for a particular political party adding that the decision of APC to float a same faith ticket was the best way it wanted to win election and that Nigerians too had a choice to either vote for the party or not. Addressing Catholic faithful and leaders of other religions such as Muslim and Traditional Religions, the Cardinal said: “You will note that the Catholic Bishop Conference has not taken any action on Muslim/Muslim ticket of All Progressives Congress (APC) on this matter.

“The reason is that Muslim/ Muslim ticket is a political decision taken by APC as a party on the calculation that is their best way to win the election or assure their victory in 2023 General Election. “There is no point telling them not to take such a decision, all you can say is that they will have to accept responsibility for the decision they have taken. I only have one voter’s card and by God’s grace I will use it. I will definitely not vote for Muslim/ Muslim ticket, that is my decision. “But since it is a political decision of a political party, what the church can do officially is bring out this fact and tell people that they should take their political decision accordingly. “When the APC election leadership appointed Governor of Plateau State, Solomon Lalong as the Director of Campaign of APC who is a Catholic, he took the decision politically.

“The only time when we called him to order was when rulhe dragged the name of Pope into the appointment and political discussion; he tendered his apology which was accepted by us because he is a member of Papa knight. “APC is still considered as a legitimate party in Nigeria. Many Catholics are in APC not only as members but hold vital positions. According to our church we are not involved in partisan politics,” he added.

The Cardinal urged all religion adherents in the country to live in harmony and give room for dialogue as they demonstrate their faiths. Speaking, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Osogbo, Most Rev John Oyejola, called on Nigerians to maintain religious harmony, live in peace and co-exist in love. The Grand Imam of Osun State, Sheikh Musa Animashaun, represented by Imam Abdulsalam Akinwunmi, enjoined Christians, Muslims and adherents of other religions to tread the path of peace and be their brothers’ keepers at all times.

