Same faith ticket is insensitive, says El-Buba

President and General Overseer of Evangelical Bible Outreach Ministries International (EBOMI), Prophet Isa El – Buba, has said the Muslim-Muslim ticket of All progressive Congress, (APC) for the 2023 presidential election will not succeed.

 

According to him, there is so much mistrust and division in Nigeria at the moment, that make it difficult for any party that produces Muslim-Muslim ticket to win elections, because the current situation in the county calls for healing and reconciliation among Nigerians. Prophet E-l Buba who stated this while

Speaking with Journalists at the weekend in Jos, noted that going by the current political development in Nigeria where Nigerians find their comfort even amid discomfort in their faith, Nigerians still want to be identified with their faith.

“When President Muhammadu Buhari came on board in 2015, Muslims were elected the Senate President, Speaker of House of Representatives, and the National Chairman of the party, a situation  that makes the rest of Nigerians begin to nurse fears that there is an agenda”

According to him, nobody should think the situations in 1993 and now are the same, stressing that the present situation in the county is different from what was on the ground in 1993 during the time of MKO Abiola when his party featured a Muslim-Muslim ticket. He said Nigerians are so divided at this present time because of a lack of trust, saying both Christians and Muslims should not be deprived of what belongs to them in the various political parties as they prepare to go to the polls in 2023.

 

El- Buba said that nobody can be more righteous than God, even as he stated that from his findings, the population of Christians in Northern Nigeria is over 50 million, adding that Northern Nigeria does not only make up of states in the far North but also includes Middle-Belt states such as Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Niger and Kwara. He also described the recent appointment of Governor Lalong as the DG as an insult to the Christian community in the North.

 

