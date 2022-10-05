News

Same Faith Ticket: Why I won’t vote for Tinubu – Cardinal Onaiyankan

Posted on

The Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has said that, he will not be voting for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu because of the party’s decision to fly a same faith ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He made this known while delivering a talk entitled: “The Church as an Agent of Dialogue and Reconciliation in Our Community in Quest for a Just and Peaceful Social Order”, at the ongoing First Synod of the Catholic Diocese of Osogbo at St. Kizito Pastoral Centre, Ede, Osun State.

The Cardinal said the ruling APC would have to accept responsibility for the decision they have taken, stressing that the Catholic Church is not partisan.

Onaiyekan said his decision not to vote APC was personal and stressed that every Christian, like other Nigerians, would have to make their own decision on the political party to vote for.

According to him the Catholic Church would not direct members to vote for a particular political party adding that the decision of APC to float a same faith ticket was the best way it wanted to win election and that Nigerians too had a choice to either vote for the party or not.

 

