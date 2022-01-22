Arts & Entertainments

Samklef bashes Nollywood filmmakers

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Nigerian music producer, Samuel Oguachuba, popularly known as Samklef, has blamed the Nigerian film industry popularly known as Nollywood for the surge in ritual killings across the country by young men. The entertainer said the incessant ritual killings are a result of what they watch in Nigerian movies. He said: ‘Igbo Nollywood, English and Yoruba movies are the reason why a lot of young boys are doing rituals. They keep promoting fetish stuff in all their movies,” he tweeted. He went on to advise movie makers to be more creative with their contents. “Nigeria movies producer can do better. Everything must not be based on juju and religion,” he added.

 

