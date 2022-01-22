Samklef bashes Nollywood filmmakers

Nigerian music producer, Samuel Oguachuba, popularly known as Samklef, has blamed the Nigerian film industry popularly known as Nollywood for the surge in ritual killings across the country by young men. The entertainer said the incessant ritual killings are a result of what they watch in Nigerian movies. He said: ‘Igbo Nollywood, English and Yoruba movies are the reason why a lot of young boys are doing rituals. They keep promoting fetish stuff in all their movies,” he tweeted. He went on to advise movie makers to be more creative with their contents. “Nigeria movies producer can do better. Everything must not be based on juju and religion,” he added.
MBGN beauty pageant set to crown successor in Oyo
The Most Beautiful Girl in Oyo State beauty pageant is set to crown a new queen to succeed incumbent, Queen Andreas Adeyemo Adedoyin, in the event’s grand finale. The beauty contest which saw over 512 young ladies register throughout Oyo state, will crown a new beauty queen to succeed the reigning queen Andreas who has […]
Beyonce’s ‘Black Is King’ hopes to shift perception of being Black
Beyonce’s new visual album celebrating Black culture was greeted with rapturous reviews on Friday, arriving in the midst of a cultural reckoning about race and social justice. “Black is King,” which reimagines the story of the “The Lion King” movie with humans, is intended to “shift the global perception of the word Black,” […]
My music will make the world know my name – Dboi
Fast rising act, Ignatius Ehinome Okojie popularly known as ‘Dboi’ is taking a stance and making it clear as well as a promise regarding his concerns to the future of his career, insisting: “The world will know my name”. Since moving to South Africa, the Nigerian afro pop singer and song writer has been […]
