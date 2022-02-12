Arts & Entertainments

Sammek Entertainment to hold Laolu Gbenjo’s U.S. tour

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Laolu Gbenjo and the LG Band have over the years been reckoned to be a group of multitalented artistes centered on performing a unique kind of African cultural heritage in a traditional and electrifying style of singing and dancing. The performances at their shows are composed of rare energies, applauding compositions, a genius kind of craftsmanship and an embodiment of passion for what they do.

With a focus on culture uniqueness seasoned with dance and singing in unique African and Nigerian languages popularly grilled into highlife, contemporary highlife, juju and Alujo, the international community now have an opportunity to sample more of Laolu Gbenjo’s offerings through the forthcoming tour. Billed for the Festival of Culture tour powered by US based, Sammek Moments Arts and Cultural Entertainment, Laolu and his band, are set to hit several cities across the United States serenading them with what they know how to do best in their deliciously performed African tunes.

The electrifying performer, Laolu Gbenjo, needs no introduction in the musical performance circle, both in Nigeria and in the Diaspora, as his performances and energy speak for itself. Attesting on what to expect at his tour he disclosed that: “I do highlife, contemporary highlife, juju music which is deeply rooted in African and Nigerian music. Attendees of the tour should expect an electrifying performance seasoned with a lot of energies, dance and an atmosphere of happiness all round.”

With a career that began professionally in 2008 he has long gone ahead to impact thousands all over the world. With successful performances held across different states in Nigeria, Ghana, Benin, UK and virtual shows across the globe, he is surely a force to reckon with. Himself and his musical band have together graced big events for the high and mighty of this country and would also be performing this April in the UK with several cities slated already for his shows.

 

Our Reporters

