Sammie Okposo remembered at The Experience 2022

On Friday, The 17th edition of popular gospel concert, The Experience hosted guests and gospel music lovers from around the world.

Being the first

The Experience concert without Delta State born gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, Senior pastor of House on the Rock Church Paul Adefarasin led a night of tributes for the late gospel singer. The Nigerian entertainment industry was thrown into mourning following the death of renowned gospel singer, Sammie Okposo.

Though the grief is still fresh, there is no doubt that the gospel music industry and Christian society will surely miss this passionate performer and lover of God. There are several things about Sammie Okposo that will be missed.

The multiple award-winning artist started music early when he was a member of his local church choir where he played the piano from age 10. Okposo was also a music producer, psalmist and CEO of Zamar Entertainment. He released his first album Addicted in 2004, where his Wellu Wellu track hit the roof as his best single. In 1995, he joined Nollywood as a soundtrack producer and eventually ventured into music producing.

He was Globacom ambassador, United Nations Peace Ambassador and had a couple of other honours to his name. Okposo made headlines in January 2022 when he apologised to his wife, Ozioma on his verified Instagram page for cheating on her with lady known also as African Doll in the United States of America (USA) for an incident that occurred in 2021. She accused him of impregnating and abandoning her.

Being a man who recognises his fault and own up to it, following the incident, the singer decided to stay away from ministry for a while to go back in his spiritual steps before rejoining it after a few months. A gesture a few admitted is rare among many in the society presently.

The late singer has been described as a passionate performer on stage when ministering with his gospel songs. He is also passionate about his South South roots. Among many special things about Okposo who was born on May 30, 1971, was that he won many awards doing what he loved.

He bagged multiple awards including KORA Best Gospel Artiste in Africa (2006), Crown SABC Best of African Gospel (2014), Afro Hollywood UK Best Gospel Artiste (2005), NEA Best Gospel Artiste of the Year (2007&2013), and NMA Best Contemporary Gospel Artiste among others.

Following his sudden death, another gospel singer, Sonnie Badu opened up on what Sammie Okposo said concerning his wife, before his demise. Sonnie Badu wrote: “I just want to say thank you to Mrs. Okposo. You are a good woman. You stood behind your husband until the end. He said so many good things about you in his challenging moments..

Thank you, thank you, thank you for covering him when he needed it .. Rest well. Africa has just lost a General… The world of gospel music has lost a General.” The “Wellu Wellu” popular hit song maker was reported to have slumped and died at 51 on Friday, Nov 25, 2022.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...