Sammy Okposo, KSB, Buchi, others to perform at ‘Worship Without Walls 2’ concert

The Cyber Embassy, the world’s first 100 per cent full-fledged Internet church is set to organize its second made-for-internet 12- hour Gospel Concert, termed ‘Worship Without Walls II’ on January 1st, 2021.

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, earlier this year, where activities and programmes of churches were severely limited, ‘The Cyber Embassy’ allinternet church made history b y raising the voice of praise on a global level with a 12 – hour marathon live Internet worship event that featured some of the most accomplished gospel artistes around the globe. Speaking to journalists on zoom from his location in Omaha, Nebraska USA, the vi – sion overseer, Dr. Ope Ban- wo , announced that the church is set to take the internet worship concept to another level on January 1st, 2021, with the second edition of ‘Worship Without Walls Concert’ featuring 30 internationally recognised gospel artistes. Dr. Banwo explained the rationale for this global internet worship event.

“The world is now one global village, and the voice of praise must be loud on a global level, by worshippers everywhere in one global fellowship. COVID-19 may have closed our churches down for a while, and the new social distancing rules may have made it more difficult for worshippers to gather in a building for worship, but the internet has ensured that no pandemic can ever stop our praise.”

As available on www.WorshipWithoutWalls. Online, this special worship will be broadcast live across all social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Telegram, Tiktok, LinkedIn etc.

