SAMOBABA: Yoruba Language influenced my Yoruba Bollywood Skits

Chances are that you have once come across a clip of Indian actors draped in their robes but speaking the Yoruba language – while having conversations in a tone laced with savage sarcasm. Comedian Samobaba with the real name, Abolarinwa Oluwaseun, is the brain and voice behind this creative piece of work. In this interview with YUSUFF ADEBAYO, he discussed how he started this fusion of Yoruba language with Bollywood films. Excerpts…

What inspired you to start this brand of Yoruba Bollywood comedy?

Really, it is just the thirst for having content on social media and a social media presence. I’ve tried other types of skit-making on social media.

But at a point, I realised that to get that presence, you have to be consistent. And to be consistent, you need a content that you can basically do by yourself. Then, I kept brainstorming for something that will give me that social media presence.

It took a long time before I finally arrived at this. So, when it did, I acted on it almost immediately. And here we are today. I never knew it was going to get this much acceptance.

It was just about getting that social media presence because social media is the way to go and of course content is key.

For how long have you been doing this?

I started since August of 2018.

What are the other forms of content you’ve experimented with before settling for Yoruba Bollywood?

I’ve tried the regular acting of skits. I’ve played the character of an Ilorin Alfa (cleric) that addresses societal issues aggressively. I tried doing that but I noticed there were quite a number of people doing that already. At that point, I wasn’t consistent with it because I probably needed someone to hold my phone so that I could record. These little factors didn’t make it easy. So, I dropped it.

Do you do other variants of comedy including Stand Up?

Actually, I do other styles of comedy. I do the acting kind of comedy as an actor. Professionally, I’ve always been a standup comedian. And when I say professionally, I’ve started earning money doing stand-up comedy as far back as early 2007. I’m not talking about the days when we were just hustling and putting our craft out there. Samobaba has always been a stand-up comedian.

Do you remember the particular skit that gave you your breakthrough?

Very well! I remember it was titled ‘Eran Ileya’. It was about a man who is saying he’s going to shoot everybody and perforate all their houses with guns because his friends didn’t give him Sallah meat. I was barely one month into doing Yoruba Bollywood when this happened. So it went viral and I didn’t see it coming at all. So many celebrities reposted it; CDQ, Falz The Bahd Guy. People just kept screen-grabbing it from their pages and sending it to me. I got online and I saw it was all over the place. Several weeks later, people were still reposting it. So, it gave me the breakthrough. Like I said, I was barely a month old with Yoruba Bollywood at the time. It was fast and I barely expected it.

Did that sudden recognition in any way pressure you to create skits with more comic value than the particular one that gave you your breakthrough since you have more people paying attention to you?

Absolutely! I could remember having a conversation with a comedian friend of mine. He said quite a number of skit-makers are consistent but they come up with skits that are not actually funny. What I told him is you notice that I don’t do skits very often anymore. The reason is I keep raising the bar. When I do one, I feel like this is the best. I always want to do better than my last skit. I feel there is no need to rush if it’s not going to be funny. I’m a critic so I critique my work. If it’s not hitting me, I’m not dropping it.

What has changed since you had your breakthrough?

Quite a number of things have changed. First is the subtitle. I wasn’t subtitling my skits before but I came up with the idea of subtitling based on popular demand because I have non-Yoruba speaking people following my page. And then I pay attention more. At the initial stage, I just put in my ideas into the skits. But presently, I speak into their mouths and making sure that the movement of their mouths seems like they are actually speaking Yoruba. It has not always been like that. It’s a lot of work but I enjoy doing it because people find it amazing. And of course, patronage; adverts have started coming in now and thank God, we also have an endorsement deal.

As a huge fan of Bollywood, I dare say that how the mannerism of the actors in the original clip aptly tallies with your voice over amuses me. Tell me the creative process in putting these together?

The creative process is a lot of work really. It takes a lot of time to put out those one-minute skits you watch and enjoy. It takes at least eight hours to come up with Yoruba Bollywood Skits. Sometimes it takes more than a day. Sometimes I do it, drop it and sleep. Creative works happen like that. So, how I get to make the mannerism tally with my voice is I pay attention to details. I pay attention to their lips, mannerism and gesticulation and I take my time to come up with state-ments that wi l l match what their mannerism is in the video. If I’m not paying attention to details to watch over and over and see what the mannerism is, then I’ll probably not be doing it as impressive as you just mentioned.

It appears to me that you source for the clips first before creatively coming up with your statements to match the acting in the clip. That implies that the clips dictate the direction of the skit, which is fine. However, in cases where you have to create sponsored content, is it still the same process or you dig deeper to get the clip that matches the concept of the ad you’re creating?

Yeah, what I basically do with sponsored content is I dig deep into my archive. I have a collection of short videos prepared for the purpose of skit-making. So, I search for the one that is going to tell the story of what I want to sell. Simple but it’s not that simple while I’m doing it. The thing is there’s nothing I can’t sell with what I do so I just look for the clip onto which I can weave the story of the product I intend to market.

We’ve seen a couple of comedians who were the talk of the town at some point and later disappeared perhaps because people don’t find them that funny anymore or a funnier acts broke out. Do you ever fear that the attention people give to you now will vanish at some point?

Honestly, I’m not scared about that. It’s a certainty that attention will at some point move to someone else. But I’m not scared. I’m very versatile and you can always evolve to do something else. So, if Yoruba Bollywood is not being enjoyed at some point, I can always come up with something else. When it comes to creativity, I don’t mean to boast but I can say that I can’t run out. I have so many other things lined up already.

It’s hard to guess the people you look up to in the industry because your brand of skit making is different. Are there people you see as huge influences on your craft at all?

Honestly, it is not about some individuals in the industry that I can point to. What influences me are things like people that I have met in the past, places I’ve been, things I heard growing up. There are some statements and accents that I use in my skits that I got from my mum. So it’s all about my environment and background, not necessarily an individual.

It’s easy to predict that you’re a fan of Bollywood movies. To what extent did that influence you to do what you are doing right now?

I am a fan of Bollywood movies to an extent but I’m a super fan of Yoruba language which I’m trying to express using Bollywood movies as a medium. Bollywood movies didn’t influence my skits at all but I can say the love for my language as a Yoruba man is a big influence.

You studied Theatre Arts, is there any plan to venture into acting full time?

Yes, there is a plan for filmmaking. It will happen at the right time but of course it’s in the picture. So, what do you see your brand of comedy evolving into in the next few years? Well, what I noticed is that when I started the voice-over approach to skit-making and the Eran Ileya one blew up, quite a number of people started doing voice over.

Some even went as far as doing exactly the same thing as I was doing. In the next few years, voice-over is going to get more attention in Nigeria.

My skit seems to have opened the eyes of a lot people to voice-over skit-making in the Nigerian social media space.

So I think in the next few years, many other voice-over artistes are going to come forward to do amazing stuffs.

