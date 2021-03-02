Samsung donates equipment to YABATECH

As part of contribution to improve e-teaching and learning, Samsung organisation has donated 50 Computers, six split air conditioners, one educational board, one flip board, Access Control and CCTV to Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH).

According to the Managing Director of Samsung Nigeria, Mr. Dae H. Kim, the donation was part of Samsung’s contribution to develop an innovation campus of learning in order to improve modern teaching and learning in tertiary institutions.

The Head of Consumer Electronics Samsung, Mrs. Oluwaremilekun Ogunsan, however, hinted that the collaboration and cooperation between Samsung and YABATECH is primarily geared towards building a Samsung innovation hub as part of the electronics firm’s corporate social responsibility.

“The Samsung Educational Board is an interactive, touchscreen digital display that allows lecturers and students to hold and recap classes with incredible ease. It can also be used for conference meetings, online teaching, recording of lectures and ICT training for the community,” he said.

On the Samsung delegation during the handing over the items to the college include, the Head of Human Resources, Mr. Winston Nkanor. While taking the delivery of the equipment, the Rector of the college, Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe expressed gratitude to Samsung for the donation.

He, however, described Samsung as a global brand, saying that YABATECH was proud of the partnership with such a great organisation. Thus, the Rector promised that the college would not only put the world class equipment and facilities donated to the college into good use, but also ensure proper maintenance of the items.

