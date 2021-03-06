News

Samsung donates ICT hub to YABATECH

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comments Off on Samsung donates ICT hub to YABATECH

Samsung has announced the donation of an innova- tion hub to Yaba College of Technology, Lagos to boost information Technology Com- munication (ICT) in Nigerian tertiary institutions. Speaking at the occasion in Lagos, the Managing Director of Samsung Nigeria, Mr. Dan- ny Kim, said the company’s move was in recognising the role technology plays in na- tion building and creating an innovation hub to support the dreams of young Nigerians that are targeting of venturing into ICT entrepreneurship. The company’s boss noted that Samsung Electronics Company Limited has in – spired the world and shaped the future with transformative ideas and technologies.

He added, the company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable de- vices, tablets, cameras, digital appliances, printers, medical equipment, network systems and semiconductor and LED solutions. He said: “In the last few weeks, we have worked col- laboratively with the institu- tion in transforming the former computer lab to an innova- tion hub worthy of repute equipped with 50 Monitors, Desk top,Samsung E boards, Flip boards, cooling units and a more convenient set of fur- niture.”

The center for Information Technology and management of the institute led by Dr. Adi- gun Oyeranmi, has developed a series of programs, to power the innovation hub as a learn- ing hub for as many students studying within the faculty of Computer Science.

In his welcome address, the Rector of Yaba College of Tech- nology, Lagos, Mr. Obafemi Omokugbe, said it was evident that Samsung has become a part of nation building having supported Nigerian economy in all facet of key sectors. Omokugbe said: “Samsung believes in strong collabora- tions between the govern- ment and the private sector and is committed to playing a sustained role in commu – nity development and nation building.”

Our Reporters

