Business

Samsung Electronics profit plunges 69% on weak demand

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Samsung Electronics reported on Friday that its quarterly profit had dropped by the most in over a decade, in a sign that the global economic slowdown may be hurting electronics demand even more than expected. South Korea’s largest company has been grappling with weak demand for memory chips, smartphones and displays as consumers tamp down holiday spending amid soaring interest rates and inflation.

Adding to demand woes, Apple, one of Samsung’s biggest customers for displays and memory chips, suffered production delays at its iPhone assembly complex in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou. Samsung’s operating profit fell by 69% to 4.3-trillion won ($3.4bn) for the three months ended December, missing the average estimate of 6.7-trillion won by analysts.

 

Sales fell to 70-trillion won, according to a company statement. Samsung is slated to provide a full financial statement with net income and information on divisional performance on January 31.

The grim preliminary numbers are adding pressure on Samsung, the world’s largest memory chipmaker, to shift gears and lower output and capex, fuelling hopes for a turnaround. Samsung shares gained about one per cent after swinging between gains and looses at the market open.

 

Rival SK Hynix also climbed about one per cent while Korean chip suppliers jumped. “Samsung has been adamant that it has no plans to cut capex or supply, but fast deterioration in demand and deteriorating profitability means that management might be forced to consider the unthinkable, that is,  memory production cuts,” said CLSA analyst Sanjeev Rana.

 

While Samsung’s inventory levels suggest a turnaround in the second quarter, a likely cut in memory chip production could mean a turnaround “a bit earlier”, Daniel Yoo, head of global asset allocation at Yuanta Securities Korea, told Bloomberg TV. After ramping up production to record levels to meet a pandemic-era surge in demand, chipmakers have since had to slash spending on new production and cut costs to cope.

 

Memory chipmakers including Micron Technology have said they don’t expect a recovery until the second half of this year and have lowered budgets for new equipment and plants and cut costs. Micron further warned it’d be difficult to return to profitability this year, announcing a 10% reduction to its workforce, as well as more cuts in capital expenses.

 

Hynix has said that it’d cut its capex in half for 2023.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Experts urge African nations to invest in climate-resilient roads

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Experts have urged African countries to devote more resources towards ensuring that the continent’s road infrastructure is more resilient to climate change impacts. They made the call at a webinar themed, “Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience of Road Networks (in low and middle-income countries)” which was hosted by the Uganda National Roads Authority and the […]
Business

Africa’s growing list of Airbus customers

Posted on Author writes WOLE SHADARE

The number is rising. Africa is becoming home to A220 operators as more carriers on the continent are acquiring the aircraft type, writes WOLE SHADARE   Growing presence   The number of airlines that have embraced Airbus A220 in Africa is growing. On December 28, Air Senegal became the fourth operator of the type in […]
Business

Neveah issues N5.7bn Series 3 & 4 Commercial Paper

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Neveah Limited, a commodities export company, has announced the quotation of its Series 3 and Series 4 Commercial Paper (CP) Issuances on the FMDQ Exchange. Both Series 3 and 4 CP issuances were well received and subscribed to by a vast universe of investors, including asset managers and High Networth Individuals (HNIs). The issuance of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica