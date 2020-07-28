Business

Samsung Electronics shares rally on Intel’s chip outsourcing plan

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Shares of Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) rallied on Tuesday, joining its bigger rival TSMC (2330.TW), driven by growing expectations that the chipmakers may benefit from Intel Corp’s (INTC.O) plan to outsource more chip manufacturing.
Shares of Samsung Electronics rose as much as 5.8% at one point to their highest level in about five months and were on track to finish higher for a third consecutive session, reports Reuters.
Intel said on Thursday its new 7-nanometer chip technology was six months behind schedule and it would consider farming out more work to outside semiconductor foundries. The U.S. chipmaker also said on Monday that its chief engineering officer had left the company.
“Samsung could benefit as Intel will outsource more chip manufacturing,” Nomura analyst C.W. Chung said.
“The foundry business accounts for a small portion of Samsung’s total revenue, but this does not mean that the foundry industry is small.”
Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) also extended gains on Tuesday, jumping 5% after hitting a record-high on Monday on Intel’s woes.
With a market value of 11.66 trillion new Taiwan dollars ($398 billion), TSMC has a higher market capitalisation than Samsung Electronics, a diversified tech giant which is valued at 369.18 trillion won as of Tuesday. ($1 = 1,193.5600 won)
Samsung Electronics is taking on TSMC in the chip contract manufacturing business, announcing last year a plan to invest 133 trillion won ($111.43 billion) in non-memory chips through 2030.
Samsung, the world’s top memory chipmaker, also makes displays, smartphones and TVs, among others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Naira Marley: FG lifts ban on Executive Jet Services

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Federal Government has lifted the ban placed on the private airline, Executive Jet Services, which flew musician, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, to Abuja to attend a concert in June. The Federal Government had suspended the flight that conveyed singer to Abuja for a concert on the ground that the airline had acted in contravention of […]
Business

NSE opens week positive with N15bn gain

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

POSITIVE SENTIMENT   NSE ASI appreciated by 0.12 per cent with market breathe closing negative with 18 gainers as against 29 losers   The equities market closed yesterday positive to commence the weekly trading activities on the upswing after the market closed last Friday also in the green.   The market performance indices, NSE ASI, […]
Business

PIB suffers fresh setback over COVID-19

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The ill-fated Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) has again suffered fresh setback buoyed by the novel Coronavirus pandemic. Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, who stated this, added that the bill would be passed before the end of the year. The government was aiming to pass the sprawling legislation overhaul by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: