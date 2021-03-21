Business

Samsung Galaxy A series hit Nigerian market

Samsung has disclosed that it has unveiled the latest Samsung Galaxy A32, A52 and A72 series to the Nigerian market for access to everyone.

 

With this, the management of Samsung explained that the latest Samsung Galaxy A series makes users communicate and express themselves freely with the powerful innovation.

 

It said: “The latest Samsung Galaxy A series lets you communicate and express yourself with an awesome camera, immerse yourself in a clear viewing experience with a smooth scrolling display, and enjoy greater peace of mind with innovative Galaxy foundation features including water resistance and a long-lasting battery.

 

Samsung continued, “Galaxy A series will also expand your mobile experience by providing access to the wider Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices, such as Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy SmartTag, and Galaxy Tab.

 

In her own submission on the latest Samsung Galaxy A series, the Head of Marketing at Samsung Nigeria, Iretiogo Oke, stated that the coming on board of these Samsung Galaxy A series was a dream come true because the company has always strives to give consumers what they want and need most.

 

She said: “Samsung strives to give consumers what they want and need most. That’s why we set out with a vision for the Galaxy A series to democratise Galaxy innovations for everyone.”

 

Oke noted, “The Galaxy A32, A52 and A72 encapsulate the Galaxy brand philosophy with cutting-edge innovations, services and features at an accessible price.”

The Head of Marketing at Samsung Nigeria noted that the Samsung Galaxy A series helps to create, communicate and express yourself with an awesome camera. According to her, Samsung has set the bar high for camera quality, and the Galaxy A52, and A72 are no different.

“Enjoy Versatile Camera Experience turning 4k videos into 8MP resolution image with 4K video snap; create sharp and steady images day or night and add style and unique flair to content using AR Emoji, My Filter and AR lenses from Snapchat with Fun Mode,” Oke stated, adding that “Samsung enhances experiences and style with a vivid display and sophisticated design to fit and reflect your life. The display is ‘Eye Care’ certified, and automatically adjusts the display’s colour temperature based on smartphone usage patterns to reduce eye fatigue with ‘Eye Comfort Shield.”

 

While reacting to the Galaxy ecosystem, the phone manufacturer firm said: “The new Galaxy A series experience is enhanced by the seamless connections and new opportunities offered through the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem; the SmartThings which connects to and controls thousands of devices in a smart home environment, SmartThings Find locates your paired devices with more intuitive and detailed directions, and Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth locator can find non-connected devices or belongings by attaching it to what matters most.”

