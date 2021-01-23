News

Samsung launches Galaxy S21 Ultra phone

Samsung has unveiled its latest Galaxy S21 Series, the flagship device that pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can do into the Nigerian market for users. The company explained that Galaxy S21 is loaded with state-of-the-art innovations that can make the most of every moment for users.

It also stated that the new flagship series debuts a head-turning, iconic design, an epic pro-grade camera for users of any skill level and the most advanced processor ever in a Galaxy device, adding that each device offers the connectivity, power and performance that only Samsung can deliver.

Head of Marketing at Samsung Nigeria, Iretiogo Oke, said: “Galaxy S21 Ultra is another example of how Samsung is driving meaningful innovation forward to give people personalised e x – periences that enrich their lives and empower them to express who they are.” Similarly, Samsung explained that it introduced an allnew, iconic Contour Cut Camera housing that seamlessly blends into the device’s metal frame for a sleek, yet striking, aesthetic.

It added: “Galaxy S21 Ultra delivers with our most advanced pro-grade camera system, so that you can capture stunning, studioquality photos in various lightings and settings, or shoot and edit videos with a toolbox of new AI-powered features that elevate every shot.”

Samsung stated for the first time on any S Series device, it is bringing the fan favorite S Pen experience to the Galaxy S21 Ultra with Wacom’s technology. Use an existing S Pen from a Galaxy Note or Galaxy Tab or purchase an S Pen separately on its own or with a compatible case. With hyper-fast, ultra-low latency 5G, S21 series is built to provide fast video downloading, smooth video conferencing and streaming depending on network availability.

