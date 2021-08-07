Business

Samsung redefines Smartphone innovation with Galaxy A22

The launch of the new Samsung Galaxy A22 Smartphone, the latest in Samsung popular collection of affordable devices into the Nigerian market has been described as a bold statement which is expected to bring a revolution in the Smartphone market. A statement from Samsung noted that since its recent debut in Nigeria, “the reports on the visual experience of the Samsung Galaxy A22 from the stable of consumers have been amazing, commendable and full of wide acceptability; an impressive device at excellent value that builds on Samsung growing Galaxy A Series portfolio.”

The Samsung Galaxy A22, according to the report linked to the company, is one of the best among the A Series designs by Samsung in its latest innovative products as it was well built to redefine Smartphone world revolution. “Besides, the admiration and experiences shared by consumers following their patronage of the latest Samsung Galaxy A22 since its debut in Nigeria, it seems to have met customer’s satisfaction in all ramifications.

No doubt, Samsung is offering a better spec with the production of this Samsung Galaxy A22 going by the recently prolonged software updates for A-series. Indeed, the Samsung Galaxy A22 is a powerful Smartphone in its own way any time based on its unique device features meant to boost customer’s fantasy,” the report said.

