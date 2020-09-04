Samsung to debut with new Galaxy Z Fold2

Samsung continues to pioneer an entirely new category of mobile devices by introducing the newest foldable that pairs bold design with advanced engineering into the Nigerian market. The company said this newest additions of Samsung phone was coming after releasing two foldable devices and listening to user feedback on the most requested upgrades and new features, with the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Fold2 with meaningful innovations that offer users enhanced refinements and unique foldable user experiences.

Particularly, the management of Samsung explained that the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 would be officially available in the market from October 2 this year. Stating this in an inter view with New Telegraph before unveiling the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 in Lagos, Samsung Managing Director, Mr. Caden Yu said: “The journey to reach the next generation of mobile is full of originality and innovation.” He continued; “With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, we closely listened to user feedback to ensure we were bringing meaningful improvements to the hardware, while also developing new innovations to enhance the user experience. Further strengthened by our industry-leading partnerships with Google and Microsoft, we’re reshaping and redefining the possibilities of the mobile device experience.”

Galaxy Z Fold2 combines the portability and flexibility of a smartphone with the power and screen size of a tablet for ultimate productivity. Whether folded or unfolded, you can enjoy a luxury mobile experience with Galaxy Z Fold2’s premium design.

