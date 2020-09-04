News

Samsung to debut with new Galaxy Z Fold2

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Samsung continues to pioneer an entirely new category of mobile devices by introducing the newest foldable that pairs bold design with advanced engineering into the Nigerian market. The company said this newest additions of Samsung phone was coming after releasing two foldable devices and listening to user feedback on the most requested upgrades and new features, with the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Fold2 with meaningful innovations that offer users enhanced refinements and unique foldable user experiences.

Particularly, the management of Samsung explained that the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 would be officially available in the market from October 2 this year. Stating this in an inter view with New Telegraph before unveiling the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 in Lagos, Samsung Managing Director, Mr. Caden Yu said: “The journey to reach the next generation of mobile is full of originality and innovation.” He continued; “With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, we closely listened to user feedback to ensure we were bringing meaningful improvements to the hardware, while also developing new innovations to enhance the user experience. Further strengthened by our industry-leading partnerships with Google and Microsoft, we’re reshaping and redefining the possibilities of the mobile device experience.”

Galaxy Z Fold2 combines the portability and flexibility of a smartphone with the power and screen size of a tablet for ultimate productivity. Whether folded or unfolded, you can enjoy a luxury mobile experience with Galaxy Z Fold2’s premium design.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

LASU unfolds roadmap for resumption

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Against the backdrop of a directive by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu that state-owned higher institutions would reopen on September 14, Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. ‘Lanre Fagbohun has said that members of staff would be trained in on COVID- 19 pandemic basic precautions. This, the Vice-Chancellor said adequate measures had […]
News

Imo Varsity’s workers protest against unpaid salaries

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

  Members of staff of the Imo State U n ive r s i t y (IMSU), Owerri have threatened to embark on industrial action should the Governor Hope Uzodinma- led state government fail to clear outstanding salary arrears of the university workers.   The workers lamented that 675 of their colleagues and pensioners had […]
News

Makinde makes U-turn, postpones school resumption

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Following a series of criticisms against his administration’s decision to reopen schools Monday next week amid the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday made a detour, postponing the resumption of schools. The government had earlier directed all terminal classes including Primary Six (Pry 6), Junior Secondary School Three (JSS3) and Senior […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: