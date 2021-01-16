Samsung unveils Joeboy as ambassador, Galaxy A12

In a move that clearly indicates it is set to lead the charge for 2021, Samsung has unveiled wave-making music act, JoeBoy as ambassador of the pace-setting Galaxy A series. The unveiling ceremony was held on Wednesday at Yudala Heights in Victoria Island, with the musician showing his excitement about the chance to partner Samsung.

Known for monster hits such as “Beginning”, “Don’t Call Me Back” and “Nobody” among others, the young and talented musician tweeted how happy he is to be working with the leading mobile phone and electronics giant.

“Excited to announce that I am now part of the @samsungmobileng family! #Celebration time. Young Legend x Samsung Mobile #GalaxyAseries,” tweeted ahead of the unveiling long with a photo of the phone. In keeping with the launch of a brand new addition to the Galaxy A series, the Galaxy A12, Samsung said the stylish rear quad camera design features a 48MP main camera. Together with the 6.5-inch large display and 5,000mAh massive battery, the Galaxy A12 is the affordable device that offers an incredibly wide array of features Nigerians want.

“With the launch of the Galaxy A12, Samsung Nigeria has entered the new year with a strong commitment to providing Galaxy fans with the amazing features at an unbelievable price. Through these new devices, A12, A02s and A02 we continue to showcase our commitment to listening to the needs of the Nigerian consumers and providing innovation for all, “says Iretiogo Oke, Head of Marketing at Samsung Nigeria.

Samsung Galaxy A12 is equipped with a stylishly designed quad rear camera so you can easily capture wonderful moments and share happiness with friends and families. The Galaxy A12 is available in three vivid and unique colours: black, white and blue. Combining truly awesome features for an awesome price, the device promises to change the game for everyone. It also boasts a massive 5,000mAh battery reservoir – enough power to make sure you get through your day uninterrupted.

When you do need to power back up, 15W Fast Charging makes short work of it. The new device also houses 4GB RAM with optional 64GB or 128GB internal memory. The A12’s powerful Octa-core 2.3 GHz MTK 6765 processor is optimised for gaming, so you can play your favourite games seamlessly. With the amazing Galaxy A12 64GB and 128GB available at a recommended retail price of N67,000 and N72,000 respectively nationwide, the introduction of Joeboy shows Samsung has continued the drive to endear the brand to consumers through music.

Like this: Like Loading...