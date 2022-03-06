Samsung unveils Teni as new A-Series Ambassador

Samsung Nigeria has unveiled burgeoning artiste, Teni the Entertainer, as ambassador for its A-Series range of mobile phones in Nigeria. The announcement was made official after Teni signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Samsung office in Lagos recently.

The Marketing Team lead, Samsung Nigeria, Chika Nnadozie, said Teni represents the core values of Samsung: “The Samsung brand, Chika says, stands for quality, innovation, selfexpression and excellence in performance.

Teni has typified these very same qualities in the course of her career. Her quality and depth of work as well as versatility as an entertainer have endeared her to Nigerians and beyond. We are indeed glad to have her as our brand ambassador,” Chika added.

Marketing Manager, MX business, Samsung Nigeria, Omolade Agbadaola, said ‘the signing of the award-winning musician gives Samsung another window of opportunity of reaching out to more Nigerians via the teeming fans of Teni.

“It is important to us, as a brand, to connect with customers at all touchpoints and, in so doing, we have recognized and chosen Teni who is one of the biggest stars in the music and entertainment industry here in Nigeria, and of course in West Africa by extension.

As we all know, Music and entertainment is a huge industry here and one of the passion points of people in West Africa,” Omolade added. Commenting on the ambassadorial designation, Teni the Entertainer said she was thrilled to be chosen as an ambassador for Samsung A-Series brand.

“Samsung is an aspirational brand and one of the biggest in the world. I am excited because of the things we will bring to life working together.

This partnership is a mutually beneficial relationship, which I hope will continue into the foreseeable future,” she said, adding that “Samsung is a respectable brand all over the world for its reliable and durable products, which made it very easy for me to accept the offer of being an ambassador for the Aseries range of phones.”

The A-Series devices are trendy and sleek targeted at the young and youthful generation. They come in pocket-friendly prices with great features that meet the desires and aspirations of the customers.

