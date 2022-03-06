Body & Soul

Samsung unveils Teni as new A-Series Ambassador

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Samsung Nigeria has unveiled burgeoning artiste, Teni the Entertainer, as ambassador for its A-Series range of mobile phones in Nigeria. The announcement was made official after Teni signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Samsung office in Lagos recently.

 

The Marketing Team lead, Samsung Nigeria, Chika Nnadozie, said Teni represents the core values of Samsung: “The Samsung brand, Chika says, stands for quality, innovation, selfexpression and excellence in performance.

 

Teni has typified these very same qualities in the course of her career. Her quality and depth of work as well as versatility as an entertainer have endeared her to Nigerians and beyond. We are indeed glad to have her as our brand ambassador,” Chika added.

 

 

Marketing Manager, MX business, Samsung Nigeria, Omolade Agbadaola, said ‘the signing of the award-winning musician gives Samsung another window of opportunity of reaching out to more Nigerians via the teeming fans of Teni.

 

“It is important to us, as a brand, to connect with customers at all touchpoints and, in so doing, we have recognized and chosen Teni who is one of the biggest stars in the music and entertainment industry here in Nigeria, and of course in West Africa by extension.

 

As we all know, Music and entertainment is a huge industry here and one of the passion points of people in West Africa,” Omolade added. Commenting on the ambassadorial designation, Teni the Entertainer said she was thrilled to be chosen as an ambassador for Samsung A-Series brand.

 

“Samsung is an aspirational brand and one of the biggest in the world. I am excited because of the things we will bring to life working together.

 

This partnership is a mutually beneficial relationship, which I hope will continue into the foreseeable future,” she said, adding that “Samsung is a respectable brand all over the world for its reliable and durable products, which made it very easy for me to accept the offer of being an ambassador for the Aseries range of phones.”

The A-Series devices are trendy and sleek targeted at the young and youthful generation. They come in pocket-friendly prices with great features that meet the desires and aspirations of the customers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Tonto Dikeh becomes face Susan Chanel Beauty

Posted on Author Reporter

  Beauty is no longer in the eyes of he beholder. Everybody knows one when they see one. People now consciously care for their skin borne out of concern for how they look. Reason being that a glowing skin and an amazing look is akin to super confidence and self-worth. The need to achieve the […]
Body & Soul

G-WorldWide set to tantalize movie lovers with ‘Suga Suga’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Kizz Daniel’s former record Label and leading Nigerian 360 entertainment Company G-Worldwide is set to release their debut feature film ‘Suga Suga’ in cinemas nationwide. The film, which was produced by New York Film Academy graduate and budding movie producer, Louiza Williams, was directed by Richard Omos Iboyi and Executively produced by Festus Ehimare (Emperor […]
Body & Soul

Fuji Singer, Akanmu, set to launch new Album, Assignment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

One singer who has kept the flag of Fuji music flying in Ekiti state is no other than Akanmu Sensema.   He’s also called Chief Banuso of Fuji worldwide. The Ado-Ekiti based Sensema who was decorated as Eyinju Oganla by the Oganla of Fuji, Pasuma Wonder, is set to release a new album. The new […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica