Samsung woos consumers to product centre

The management of Samsung Nigeria has disclosed that it is impressed with the opportunity afforded consumers to experience the latest technological transformational devices on display at the Tech Experience Centre, which was opened by TD Africa last October.

Head, Marketing, Samsung Nigeria, Iretiogo Oke, explained in Lagos that the commendation coincided with the company’s decision to give its customers discounts on some of its products purchased at the centre located in Lagos. According to her, the Tech Experience Centre is home to latest global technological devices manufactured by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Samsung Nigeria and other tech companies in the country.

She affirmed that the centre offered visitors a first-hand experience of new devices, gadgets, solutions and infrastructure that were previously alien to the industry and customers in the country. Oke said: “The tech centre provides customers an array of our latest premium technological devices and gadgets on a consistent basis. It is like a daily technological exhibition of some sort and it is open to customers for a long period of time daily.

“We are glad to be part of this remarkable arrangement which enables us to reach our customers in a whole new level and avail consumers with ultramodern home and office appliances.” Speaking on the company’s discounts to consumers, the Head, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Nigeria, Oluwaremilekun Ogunsan, said: “We are very happy to announce that consumers can enjoy up to 20 per cent discount on a range of home aappleances such as refrigerators and washing machines. “This offer is our own way of assisting our customers who would love to celebrate their mothers with a special gift and we thought it wise to help them achieve it.

Mothers Day celebration has become a huge part of us in Nigeria and it is an opportunity for Mothers to receive pleasant gifts of appreciation from their Children.” Head of the Tech Experience Centre, Chidalu Ekeh, stated that aside from reducing the decisionmaking cycle for chief executive officers, chief information officers, chief technology officers, as well as other technology consumers, the centre also served as a training centre for young Nigerians on the latest technology.

