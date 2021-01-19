Samsung’s vice chair bags 30-month imprisonment

The $7.8m bribery connection

A South Korean court yesterday sentenced Samsung Electronics’ Vice Chairman, Lee Jae-Yong, to two and a half years (30 months) in prison after a reopened corruption trial. Experts said the sentence could create a leadership vacuum and hamper Samsung’s decision-making on future large-scale investments.

Lee assumed leadership of the company when his father, Lee Kun-hee, was hospitalised following a heart attack in 2014. The elder Lee died last year, leading to speculation that there would be a shakeup at Samsung as his heirs could be forced into asset sales or dividend payments to cover a massive inheritance tax bill.

The Seoul High Court found Lee guilty of bribery, embezzlement and concealment of criminal proceeds worth about 8.6 billion won ($7.8 million) and said the independent compliance committee set up by Samsung early last year has yet to become fully effective. “(Lee) has shown willingness for management with newly strengthened compliance, as he has vowed to create a transparent company,” said Presiding Judge Jeong Jun-Yeong.

“Despite some shortcomings… I hope that over time, it will be evaluated as a milestone in the history of Korean companies as a beginning for compliance and ethics,” he said. Lee, dressed in a dark coat and silver tie and standing to hear the sentencing, sat down after it was read, according to Reuters. He did not comment when given a chance by the judge. During his final statement to the court in December, Lee had said that he wants to “make a new Samsung. “This case involves the former president’s abuse of power violating corporate freedom and property rights… The court’s decision is regrettable,” Lee’s lawyer, Lee In-jae, told reporters. Lee, the country’s most powerful businessman at age 52, had served one year in prison for bribing an associate of former President, Park Geun-Hye, when an Appeal Court suspended it in 2018; a year later, the Supreme Court ordered him retried.

His prison time will count against his latest sentence. Having served one year in detention, Lee would only spend 18 months in prison. The ruling also cements a major shift in South Korea’s view on wrongdoings committed by the owners of the country’s powerful conglomerates, or chaebol, which led to the country’s economic rise after the Korean War on the back of what has been criticised as cozy relations with politicians. Monday’s sentencing by the Seoul High Court can be appealed to the Supreme Court within seven days, but legal experts said that because the Supreme Court has already ruled on it once, chances are low that its legal interpretation will change. Lee will be sidelined for the time being from major decision-making at Samsung Electronics as it strives to overtake competitors.

He will also be unable to directly oversee the process of inheritance from his father, crucial to keeping control of Samsung. Analysts agreed that dayto- day operations would not be affected, but large-scale decisions whose results are often only visible after years, such as M&As and major personnel changes, maybe. “Lee’s absence is not going to disrupt Samsung’s current management… Unlike in his father’s time, Samsung has been managing by the system, decisionmaking distributed to each business’ CEO,” said Chung Sun-sup, chief executive of research firm, Chaebul. com. “But besides the hit to his global image, long-term strategies like currently unplanned investment for the future and restructuring, may stop,” he added.

Samsung affiliates’ shares fell sharply after the ruling, with Samsung Electronics shares down 3.4 per cent in their worst daily fall in five months, while Samsung C&T shares fell 6.8 per cent.

