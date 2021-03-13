SAMUEL A JIREBI: My surname kick star ted my ac ting career

At a time when a lot of kids were still bathing in the rain, he was a star already. Known for his defiantly outspoken character as a child actor, Samuel Ajirebi, the son of the legendary Pa James also known as Ajirebi has grown both as an actor and in his person. This was evident when he had a conversation with YUSUFF ADEBAYO about his foray into Nollywood as a kid actor and the evolution of the film industry over the years.

How was it like growing up as a son to the legendary Pa Ajirebi?

It’s been a very interesting experience because to start with it is a major doorway that has made me into who I have become. So, I can say it is a very wonderful experience. Of course, it has its own downsides; a huge part of which people do not know. But, the truth is being a son to him has been both an interesting and challenging experience.

We see him on television as an actor but what is he like as a father?

My dad is absolutely nothing like what you see on TV. He’s extremely different from it. If anything at all, he’s the opposite version Pa James. To start with, my dad rarely speaks in any funny manner. He rarely cracks jokes. He’s quite all serious and reserved. He’s not somebody given to public gathering. He’ll rather stay on his own. Unlike the picture people have of Pa James as happy-go-lucky jester. He’s a very strict person. One of the downsides to being his son is the fact that one cannot overlook anything that is not consistent with his expectation of you. Once you’re beginning to go in a manner that he doesn’t think you should go, he lashes out at you, which is the exact opposite of Pa James as a character.

You started as a child actor but your delivery was superb. How did you manage to have an awesome grasp of acting and script interpretation at such a tender age?

How does your directors relate with you? Well, as a child actor, I must say that a lot of factors contributed to my delivery. Yes, I agreed that I was a very sharp and playful kid. That was a capital for the business. But then, God blessed me with people who were able to notice that gift and they harnessed it to the fullest. First, I had parents who knew how to teach me things in the language I understand especially my mum. She understands that Samuel cannot learn in an extremely serious environment. She let me play and while at it, she would fuse in those things. Probably, they’d given her a script that this is what Samuel is supposed to do on this set. So, she’d teach it to me in a very playful manner and then we would play over it. That way, I didn’t see it as some serious work or business. And then, I’d just take it as one of those playful rhymes they said I should say. So when it was time for me to produce it, I would say it exactly that way. And I also want to appreciate people who were my child directors; people like Kunle Afod, Kemi Korede, Moses Adeyemo. Everybody was a big uncle for me then at Korede Films. They knew how to talk to me. They would give me lines in a playful manner and explain what it meant, why I was saying it, to whom I was saying it and why the person deserved to be told such a line. So, the playful kid in me would get it and start to do it. So that was what resulted in the awesome delivery everyone got to see.

At a time when young kids were still bathing in the rain, you were already a star. Did that pose any sort of challenge to you in your formative years?

As a child, I didn’t really see a big deal in the fact that I was doing something for myself. In fact, it was until I grew up that I came to the realization of what transpired then. That was when a lot of people started telling me you were a role model to me. I didn’t even know the impact of what I was doing on people as a child actor. But now, growing up it brought me to a place where I feel demands placed on my delivery and life. Because to rest on my laurels would mean I’m giving myself the story of a better yesterday which would never happen. That alone gets me on my feet. So I don’t think the impact was clear to me then. But now, the challenge is getting my groove up to match that expectation that time and tide has actually raised concerning me.

To what extent has your surname helped in shaping your career as an actor particularly with respect to access to filmmakers?

A lot! You know, I said it earlier that being the son of Ajirebi is the primary doorway through which God brought me into the industry. People were able to discover me because my father’s proximity to actors played a major role in it. If it wasn’t close to actors, probably I might not even know that I could act because I never went for auditions. These things happened because I was just close to actors. So, my surname kick started my career. However, nobody has an automatic t-shirt in Nollywood. Whatsoever, place I desire in Nollywood, I have to prove myself to get it and work on myself to stay at that point of relevance. But the name played a lot of role. People were able to link my past performance to the present personality because of the name. My surname gives me an identity and access to a lot more people.

You grew up on a certain kind of Nollywood and now part of a more nuanced film industry. Between your days as a child actor and now, what do you think has changed about the film industry?

I must say Nollywood as you said has changed. And it has its pros and cons. Nollywood has become technologically advanced, commercially viable than it was back in the days and it’s more competitive now. You don’t get an automatic t-shirt because you were a born actor, you still have to compete. It’s more commercially rewarding now unlike those days. The other side to it now is people now pay less attention to the moral and the artistic value of storytelling. Only a few people tell stories for storytelling sake and act for the sake of acting now. They just go about it like it is some casual thing.

How have you personally managed to evolve with it?

Well, God helped me. I took a break to go to school. Then, I came back all within a space of 9 to 10 years. My time in school actually gave me the chance to take a look at the industry from afar. I was able to see the industry grow. I analysed it because I was away for a necessary reason but my mind was never away from it. Coming back to it wasn’t hard for me at all. I saw a lot of trends, tides and what is obtainable so I was able to dive into it knowing full well what I wanted.

At the prime of your fame as a child actor, you exited the scene. Was that deliberate so as to focus on studies or necessary because roles weren’t coming to you?

It was a deliberate decision and as a result of that invitations to shoot started getting reduced until they finally stopped. So my dad made the decision and my mum was a strong part of it.

What do you say to critics who say that you’ve lost the charm that helped you warm yourself to people’s mind as a child actor?

In short, I’ll just tell them let’s see. But one thing I know is this: I am not of those that have better yesterdays.

How’s Nollywood treating you now? Are roles consistently coming to you?

I’ll say I’m at an introductory phase of my transition from a child actor to an adult actor. Of course, I’ve been at this phase for a while but now the curve has really gone higher. A lot of persons are now willing to work with me on different grounds. Right now, I’ve been able to evolve into more than just an actor. I now write and I’m an aspiring director.

What interests you the most about the film industry?

Everything about filming! Everyone who knows me knows how much my heart beats for the film industry. I live and sleep film. I spend hours of my days doing things about the film industry. So everything from the pre-production, to production, to post-production; even into marketing, everything just interests me.

In all your years of being active in the industry, if you can change anything, what would that be?

I would say in Nigeria, it is not an industry yet. A place, where there is no structure, there is chaos and a place where there is chaos, there can’t be growth. I see the film industry as a place where there is no structure. So, as of now, we do not have an industry yet.

Like this: Like Loading...