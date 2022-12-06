Sports

Samuel Eto’o filmed brutally attacking man outside World Cup stadium – Report

Shocking footage has emerged online of football legend and current Cameroon FA President, Samuel Eto’o attacking a man outside a stadium at the World Cup in Qatar.

The incredible clip shows the former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea striker leaving Stadium 974 in Doha, having just watched Brazil romp to victory against South Korea in their round-of-16 match on Monday night.

At first, Eto’o appears happy to pose for photos with waiting fans as he makes his way out of the venue, before a man with a video camera approaches him to his right.

The footage, filmed by La Opinion, then seemingly shows the pair exchanging words, before the video cuts to a few seconds later, and Eto’o returning to the scene to confront the man.

It is unclear what was said to rile Eto’o – who is in Qatar in his role as World Cup 2022 legacy ambassador – but he reacts furiously and begins to push the cameraman.

At this point, various onlookers step in to try and quell the disruption, but Eto’o is set on chasing the man and eventually has to be held back as he continues to try and confront him.

With four men holding Eto’o back, the footage then shows him giving his phone to a man, before breaking out of the huddle to knee the man in the face, knocking him to the ground.

The brutal blow appears to occur as the man is bending down, leaving him unaware of Eto’o returning to continue the confrontation.

Although understandably shocked, the unknown man is helped to his feet and did not appear to be badly hurt by the shocking blow, while Eto’o is held back again by two men.

As reported by La Opinion, Eto’o was quickly asked what had happened by reporters, but he was ‘out of his mind’ and was quickly led away by security.

An hour before the unsavory incident occurred, Eto’o was pictured inside the stadium with former NFL player Chad Johnson while watching the Brazil match.

His primary concern in Qatar was, clearly, watching his nation Cameroon and how their tournament unfolded, but it came to a disappointing end with a group stage exit – despite a victory over Brazil.

DailyMail.com has contacted both Eto’o and the Cameroon Football Federation for comment.

Eto’o retired from playing the game in 2019, following a spell in Qatar with Qatar SC. He is most famous for spells with Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea, after coming through Real Madrid’s academy in 1997.

He also has 118 caps for his country – the second-most of any player in history.

It is not the first time the 41-year-old has hit headlines for non-footballing reasons in recent months, having been handed a 22-month suspended prison sentence in June for a £3m tax fraud, having failed to declare income from the transfer of image rights.

According to Sport, the former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker admitted the offence but alleges that he was a victim of manipulation by his former agent Jose Maria Mesalles.

The fraud relates to Eto’o failing to declare income derived from the transfer of image rights to Puma and Barcelona in his personal income tax return between 2006 and 2009.

*Courtesy: DailyMail.com

 

