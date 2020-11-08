Sports

Samuel Eto’o survives auto crash

Cameroon football legend and former Chelsea, Barcelona as well as Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto’o  has been involved in a car accident in Cameroon.
According to reports from multiple sources, Eto’o was travelling across Cameroon when his car was hit from behind by another vehicle.
However, his condition is reportedly stable in an unnamed hospital.
He was in Nkongsamba-Littoral Region of Cameroon, on his way back from the West Region of the country.
It’s believed Eto’o’s car was damaged but the 39-year-old is reportedly in a stable condition.

