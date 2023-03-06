Samuel Peter hardest puncher I faced, says boxing legend

Boxer Audley Harrison has revealed which opponent he faced had the hardest punch The 51-year-old was on the receiving end of four knockouts during his career and he gave a shocking answer when choosing the hardest hitter he fought. The 2000 Olympic gold medallist stepped into the ring with heavyweights like David Price, David Haye and Deontay Wilder. But none of those three, including the Bronze Bomber, who is regarded to have one of the biggest punches, was the hardest Harrison has been hit by. Instead, he surprisingly singled out a man nicknamed ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’. Harrison told Mega Casino about coming up against him, saying: “I always say the hardest puncher I ever faced in my career was Samuel Peter – ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’.

Like this: Like Loading...