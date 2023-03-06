Sports

Samuel Peter hardest puncher I faced, says boxing legend

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Boxer Audley Harrison has revealed which opponent he faced had the hardest punch The 51-year-old was on the receiving end of four knockouts during his career and he gave a shocking answer when choosing the hardest hitter he fought. The 2000 Olympic gold medallist stepped into the ring with heavyweights like David Price, David Haye and Deontay Wilder. But none of those three, including the Bronze Bomber, who is regarded to have one of the biggest punches, was the hardest Harrison has been hit by. Instead, he surprisingly singled out a man nicknamed ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’. Harrison told Mega Casino about coming up against him, saying: “I always say the hardest puncher I ever faced in my career was Samuel Peter – ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Organisers, IOC may cancel Olympic Games

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The head of the organising committee for the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday (July 20) did not rule out a last-minute cancellation of the global sporting showpiece, amid rising coronavirus cases that have presented organisers with mounting challenges. Asked at a news conference if the Games, which are due to open on Friday, might still be […]
Sports

WTA threatens to pull out of tournaments in China over missing player

Posted on Author Reporter

  An outcry over the whereabouts of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai escalated on Friday as the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) said it was prepared to pull its tournaments out of China if they were not satisfied with the response to her sexual assault allegation. Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen […]
Sports

Eagles ready to shoot down Tunisia –Ndidi

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Garoua , Cameroon

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has revealed the team’s readiness to take on Tunisia in the Round of 16 of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon , insisting the Carthage Eagles cannot derail them from their goal of clinching the title.   The shy Ndidi said during the team’s press conference on Saturday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica