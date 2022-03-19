Samwo-Olu appoints LASEMA DG, Osanyintolu, others as perm secs

The Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, has announced the appointment of Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu as permanent secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) with immediate effect. A statement signed by Muri-Okunola stated that Governor Babajide Olusola- Sanwo-Olu approved the appointment taking cogni-sance of the appointee’s track records, outstanding performance, diligence, commitment and selfless service to Lagos State. Muri-Okunola also said that Ms. Oyinade Nathan- Marsh was appointed as permanent secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, while Mrs. Adetutu Oluremi Ososanya assumed duty as permanent secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives in February.
