SAN cautions FG against using force on self-determination proponents

The leader of Igbo Lawyers Association (ILA), Chief Chuks Muoma (SAN), has urged the Federal Government to embrace dialogue as a permanent solution to all issues of isagreement in the country. Muoma also urged everyone in Nigeria, including agitators for self-determination, to also see dialogue as a perfect solution to whatever they were seeking.

The renowned lawyer, who was the earliest lead counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu said Kanu’s recent presence in Nigerian was raising serious issues. Muoma went on to say that he was concerned about how Kanu was brought into Nigeria, stressing that the narratives that Kanu jumped bail in 2017,were wrong. “They’re serious cases raised in the recent presence of Nnamdi Kanu in Nigeria. The man ran for his life. After he was granted bail, he stayed in his father’s house at Afara-Ukwu Umuahia until the invasion of his house by Police, DSS and the Army.” he said.

