Business

San Leon Energy announces investment in Nigeria

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

San Leon, the independent oil and gas production, development and exploration company focused on Nigeria, announced the extension to the timing of its follow-on investment in the Oza oil field in the country. On January 27, 2022, San Leon announced certain amendments to the terms of its investment in Oza, which included an option to provide a further loan of $2.0 million to Decklar by April 30, 2022, to increase its shareholding in Decklar Resources from 11.5 per cent to 15 per cent (or otherwise accept the pro-rata reduction in its shareholding to 11.5 per cent. San Leon and Decklar have now agreed to extend the period for providing this loan to June 30, 2022, on the basis that San Leon’s further loan will increase to $2.5 million.

This increased loan will continue to be made via 10 per cent per annum unsecured subordinated loan notes of Decklar on the same repayment terms as originally announced on September 1, 2020. Furthermore, the extension gives San Leon additional time to assess the fundamentals of Oza, given that Decklar Resources Inc has announced that notes that the re-entry of the Oza-1 well in the Oza oil field in Nigeria has converted several hydrocarbon zones from contingent resources to reserves, prior to San Leon deciding whether to take up the option.

The extension also enables completion of San Leon’s proposed further investment in Oza to be more in line with the proposed timing for the entering into of binding conditional transaction documentation in relation to the proposed reorganisation to consolidate Midwestern Oil and Gas Company shareholdings in the company; and Midwestern Leon Petroleum Limited into a single shareholding in the company, which also comprises, inter alia, a proposed consolidation of Midwestern’s indirect debt and equity interests in Energy Link Infrastructure (Malta) Limited (ELI) with those of the company, as well as further new debt and new and existing equity investments to be made by San Leon in ELI, updated details of which were most recently announced on April 29, 2022. All other terms of the company’s investment in Oza remain unchanged.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Access Bank secures customers’ funds with USSD security code

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

Access Bank, one of Nigeria’s leading commercial banks, has launched an initiative to help secure its customers’ monies. The USSD code (90191#), according to the bank, is a solution that allows customers act swiftly to prevent fraudulent activities on their accounts. “The service allows customers of all account types to deactivate a USSD profile simply […]

new sterling bank logo
Business

Sterling Bank partners StearsData to publish agric industry report

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sterling Bank Plc, in partnership with StearsData, has released an in-depth report for the agriculture sector in Nigeria, the lender announced yesterday. According to a press release, the report titled: “Agriculture Industry Report 2021,” provides the most up-to-date view of the challenges and opportunities in Nigeria’s agriculture sector in a COVID-19 era. The four-part report […]
Business

Analysts project 18.77% inflation rate for April

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate may likely increase to 18.77 per cent in April from 18.17 per cent in March 2021, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said. The analysts, who made the prediction in a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, noted that if their forecast for inflation in April comes to pass, it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica