San Leon Energy announces investment in Nigeria

San Leon, the independent oil and gas production, development and exploration company focused on Nigeria, announced the extension to the timing of its follow-on investment in the Oza oil field in the country. On January 27, 2022, San Leon announced certain amendments to the terms of its investment in Oza, which included an option to provide a further loan of $2.0 million to Decklar by April 30, 2022, to increase its shareholding in Decklar Resources from 11.5 per cent to 15 per cent (or otherwise accept the pro-rata reduction in its shareholding to 11.5 per cent. San Leon and Decklar have now agreed to extend the period for providing this loan to June 30, 2022, on the basis that San Leon’s further loan will increase to $2.5 million.

This increased loan will continue to be made via 10 per cent per annum unsecured subordinated loan notes of Decklar on the same repayment terms as originally announced on September 1, 2020. Furthermore, the extension gives San Leon additional time to assess the fundamentals of Oza, given that Decklar Resources Inc has announced that notes that the re-entry of the Oza-1 well in the Oza oil field in Nigeria has converted several hydrocarbon zones from contingent resources to reserves, prior to San Leon deciding whether to take up the option.

The extension also enables completion of San Leon’s proposed further investment in Oza to be more in line with the proposed timing for the entering into of binding conditional transaction documentation in relation to the proposed reorganisation to consolidate Midwestern Oil and Gas Company shareholdings in the company; and Midwestern Leon Petroleum Limited into a single shareholding in the company, which also comprises, inter alia, a proposed consolidation of Midwestern’s indirect debt and equity interests in Energy Link Infrastructure (Malta) Limited (ELI) with those of the company, as well as further new debt and new and existing equity investments to be made by San Leon in ELI, updated details of which were most recently announced on April 29, 2022. All other terms of the company’s investment in Oza remain unchanged.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...