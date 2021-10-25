SAN seeks Wealth Tax to reduce poverty

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Ahmed Raji, has suggested the introduction of Wealth Tax Policy that will make the super-rich pay deserved tax to cater for the downtrodden.

He said his suggestion, if introduced and implemented, will make the super-rich to contribute meaningfully to government’s purse to bridge the gap between the affluent and super-poor.

Raji, who spoke at a public lecture entitled: “Taxing Powers in a Federal System” in Abuja to mark his 60th birthday, said time had come for government to do real balancing between the rich and the poor.

The senior lawyer there is evidence some super-rich Nigerians own private jets worth $50 million each at a time when some families cannot afford to eat twice a day.

He said: “It is a fact that the downturn in the Nigeria’s economy is having harsh and devastating effects on the poor.

The wide disparity between the rich and the poor should be of grave concern to patriotic Nigerians and the way out must be found. “The gap between the rich and the poor is so much and so offensive that it can lead to the breakdown of law and order. “It is in the interest of justice that the super-rich should shed part of their stupendous wealth to cater for the downtrodden before it is too late.

“The majority of Nigerians are in absolute poverty. Over 90 percent of the population is in abject poverty and time has come for us, including myself, to address the ugly situation.

“Any attempt to pretend that all is well may spell doom for the nation. We will be sitting on a keg of powder if we refuse to address the challenges of the poor masses now.”

Raji appealed to the Federal Government to adopt Wealth Tax to develop the nation as done in the United States, United Kingdom and France.

He noted that he opted to use the lecture to mark his birthday so as to use it to draw attention to some burning issues and challenges deserving public attention rather than mere merry making.

