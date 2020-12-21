Law

SAN tasks HURMA on protection of citizens’ rights

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Oneof the newly inaugurated silks, Mr. Adekunle Adegoke, has tasked a rights group, Human Rights Monitoring Agenda (HURMA) on its bid to ensuring that Nigerians were free from allform of human rights violation.

 

The new silk gave the advice while receiving members of the group who had gone to felicitate with him on his elevation to the Inner Bar. Adegoke while lamenting the rise in incidences of violation of citizens’ rights emphasized the need for the group to remain in the forefront of tackling the menace.

 

The silk also used the occasion to narrate how he was expelled from many universities in his quest to defend the oppressed and less privileges as well as howthedeathof alegalicon, Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN) on his 40th birthday spurredhimtocontinuehisphilanthropic gestures.

 

He also spoke on his voyage intopoliticsandhisaspirationtobecome thegovernorof OsunState. Speaking on the visit, Chairman, HURMA’s Board of Directors, Barrister Lekan Alabi, while congratulating Adegoke on his new status as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), described him as man who has been in the struggle for human rights for a long period.

 

Alabi recalled how Adegoke who was a foremost union leader at the University of Ilorin, later joined NADECO, JointActionCommitteeof Nigeria(JACON), Campaign for Democracy (CD), Democratic Alternative (DA), Civil Liberty Organization (CLO), Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), progressive and leftist movement of the Bar and National Associationof DemocraticLawyers, inpursuit of his defence of human rights.

 

He also noted that Adegoke was part of team of lawyers that got the mandate for Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola in Osun State. On his part, the Executive Director of HURMA, Comrade Buna Olaitan Isiak, also congratulated the new silk andpresentedhim with a souvenirused to markthis year’sWorld Human Rights Day as well as copies of HURMA’s new letterhead with the new silk status.

 

Kunle Rasheed Adegoke (SAN) popularly known as “K. Rad”, a 2018 Osun State gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made history by becoming the very first indigene of the ancient city of Osogbo, the Capital of Osun State, to be inducted as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, the pinnacle of legal profession.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

