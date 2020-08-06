Sanchez finally joins Inter on three-year deal

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has left the club on a free transfer to join Inter Milan on a three-year deal.

Sanchez, who has been on loan at Inter since August 2019, will receive a small pay-off from United after agreeing to waive the final two years of his £560k-per-week contract.

Sanchez’s departure brings to an end his disappointing two-and-a-half year spell at Old Trafford. After arriving in a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Arsenal, he went on to score just five goals in 45 games for United.

After confirming Sanchez’s exit, a United statement read: “Everyone at Manchester United wishes Alexis Sanchez all the best in his future career as he joins Inter Milan on a permanent transfer.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addressed Sanchez’s move following United’s win over LASK in the Europa League on Thursday, saying: “They’ve liked him, so of course that’s a good move for him.

“Wish him all the best. He’s a top player that we want to see play his best football. For whatever reason we didn’t see the best of Alexis, but he’s a top professional and we just wish him all the best.”

Sanchez started life at Inter slowly, in part due to injury, but he was one of their most impressive performers after the restart, scoring three goals and assisting seven more as Inter secured second place in Serie A.

Sanchez’s move to Inter means United’s iconic No 7 shirt is once again available.

Incidentally, that is also the number worn by Jadon Sancho, who United are keen to sign from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

