Sanchez is joining Inter, Ole confirms

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Alexis Sanchez will join Inter Milan on a permanent deal.
Talks have been progressing on a deal which is thought will see Sanchez leave United on a free transfer. The 31-year-old has been at Inter on loan since August 2019 with United still paying a large portion of his £560k-a-week wage, reports Sky Sports.
Inter Chief Executive Beppe Marotta told Sky in Italy on Wednesday that Sanchez would be signing a three-year contract, saying: “He is not official yet but unofficially he is ours for three seasons. We believe in him a lot and we are happy.”
Asked about a potential Sanchez move after United’s Europa League win over LASK, Solskjaer said the deal will be confirmed on Thursday.
“I can confirm that he’s agreed and we’ve agreed,” Solskjaer said. “Alexis enjoyed his time there.
“They’ve liked him, so of course that’s a good move for him. Wish him all the best. He’s a top player, that we want to see play his best football.
“For whatever reason we didn’t see the best of Alexis, but he’s a top professional and we just wish him all the best.”
The Chile international would receive a payout from United for cancelling his contract, which still has two years to run. The details of the payout are unknown but the value of the remaining two years in wages is around £55m.
Should a deal be completed, it would mean United’s iconic No 7 shirt would be vacant.
The shirt has been worn by George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona and David Beckham. It is also, incidentally, the same number Jadon Sancho wears for Borussia Dortmund.
Sanchez would leave Old Trafford after scoring five goals in 45 appearances since his swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who joined Arsenal, in January 2018.

