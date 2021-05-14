Sports

Sancho, Haaland score doubles as Dortmund lift German Cup

Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland both scored twice as Borussia Dortmund thrashed RB Leipzig in the German Cup final.
Sancho, 21, who curled in the opener and tapped in a third before the break, is the youngest player to score twice in the showpiece match.
Haaland added the second and rounded off the scoring late on after Dani Olmo’s consolation, reports the BBC.
Dortmund have now won the competition five times.

